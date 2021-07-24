Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing
- 'I want people to say that because of Fikile I didn't give up' says former Miss SA hopeful Fikile Cele
- Cele was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned as a baby
- She bounced back after being criticised for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her Miss SA application video
Former Miss SA 2021 hopeful Fikile Cele is Sara-Jayne King's guest on My Amazing Life this week.
The 22-year-old was lambasted by some South Africans for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her application video.
She was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned in a box outside a factory in Chatsworth when she was a baby.
Although Cele didn't make it through to the Miss SA top 30, she says she was grateful for the opportunity to inspire and motivate others.
She doesn't know her teenaged mom's exact circumstances, but it's possible her being very ill as a baby could have influenced this decision.
Her biological mother did find and visit her, before her death when Cele was about five years old.
I do know that I was really, really sick... I was crippled from my waist downwards on the right hand side of my body... I have a plastic stomach...Fikile Cele
That process of healing was a long process. My adoptive mother stayed with me the entire time.Fikile Cele
When she looked at me in the box she called me her angel. The name stuck and everybody thought my name was Angel.Fikile Cele
I started building up all these walls around me. I started to be a naughty, rebellious child because I had all of these questions... but over time you heal.Fikile Cele
When I sent out my post on social media platforms, the first comments just threw me off... It did bother me for about half a day but I then realised that I'd been through this before, in school, when I went out into the working world...Fikile Cele
Cele says she did study isiZulu at school, but didn't do very well.
She's come to learn that time itself does not heal says Cele - it's what you you do with the time that heals the wounds.
That is why she entered Miss South Africa in 2021.
I decided to take up my power and stand firm and go to the Miss South Africa platform and use my story... I wanted people to look at me and say 'because of Fikile I didn't give up'.Fikile Cele
There came a time when the truth did actually set me free and I used my truth to inspire others.Fikile Cele
Her message is that people should feel they are "enough".
It doesn't matter where you come from or the circumstances in which you were placed. Just bloom there, blossom there... You never know how that certain situation will be of benefit to you in the future or push you in the direction that God wants you to go...Fikile Cele
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
More from Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats
An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match
SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.Read More
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday
Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.Read More
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk
Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.Read More
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis
Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.Read More
South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.Read More
More from Opinion
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.Read More
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.Read More
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats
An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist
Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.Read More
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk
Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.Read More
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.Read More
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More