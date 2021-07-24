Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Local
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Miss South Africa
Adoption
isiZulu
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
personal growth
Fikile Cele
Miss SA pageant

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

- 'I want people to say that because of Fikile I didn't give up' says former Miss SA hopeful Fikile Cele

- Cele was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned as a baby

- She bounced back after being criticised for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her Miss SA application video

Former Miss SA 2021 hopeful Fikile Cele is Sara-Jayne King's guest on My Amazing Life this week.

The 22-year-old was lambasted by some South Africans for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her application video.

She was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned in a box outside a factory in Chatsworth when she was a baby.

Image supplied by Fikile Cele

Although Cele didn't make it through to the Miss SA top 30, she says she was grateful for the opportunity to inspire and motivate others.

She doesn't know her teenaged mom's exact circumstances, but it's possible her being very ill as a baby could have influenced this decision.

Her biological mother did find and visit her, before her death when Cele was about five years old.

I do know that I was really, really sick... I was crippled from my waist downwards on the right hand side of my body... I have a plastic stomach...

Fikile Cele

That process of healing was a long process. My adoptive mother stayed with me the entire time.

Fikile Cele

When she looked at me in the box she called me her angel. The name stuck and everybody thought my name was Angel.

Fikile Cele

I started building up all these walls around me. I started to be a naughty, rebellious child because I had all of these questions... but over time you heal.

Fikile Cele

When I sent out my post on social media platforms, the first comments just threw me off... It did bother me for about half a day but I then realised that I'd been through this before, in school, when I went out into the working world...

Fikile Cele

Cele says she did study isiZulu at school, but didn't do very well.

She's come to learn that time itself does not heal says Cele - it's what you you do with the time that heals the wounds.

That is why she entered Miss South Africa in 2021.

I decided to take up my power and stand firm and go to the Miss South Africa platform and use my story... I wanted people to look at me and say 'because of Fikile I didn't give up'.

Fikile Cele

There came a time when the truth did actually set me free and I used my truth to inspire others.

Fikile Cele

Her message is that people should feel they are "enough".

It doesn't matter where you come from or the circumstances in which you were placed. Just bloom there, blossom there... You never know how that certain situation will be of benefit to you in the future or push you in the direction that God wants you to go...

Fikile Cele

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




24 July 2021 10:32 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Miss South Africa
Adoption
isiZulu
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
personal growth
Fikile Cele
Miss SA pageant

More from Local

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac

23 July 2021 4:16 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng

23 July 2021 3:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos

23 July 2021 11:58 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'

23 July 2021 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist

22 July 2021 10:18 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

21 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

21 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

21 July 2021 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling

23 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions

22 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ntshavheni: Govt still believes cyberattack at Transnet unrelated to unrest

24 July 2021 3:30 PM

Zikalala: KZN state of disaster on the cards, food security a concern

24 July 2021 2:28 PM

SABC saddened by death of veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa

24 July 2021 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA