Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing





- 'I want people to say that because of Fikile I didn't give up' says former Miss SA hopeful Fikile Cele

- Cele was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned as a baby

- She bounced back after being criticised for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her Miss SA application video

Former Miss SA 2021 hopeful Fikile Cele is Sara-Jayne King's guest on My Amazing Life this week.

The 22-year-old was lambasted by some South Africans for not pronouncing her surname correctly in her application video.

She was adopted into an Indian family after being abandoned in a box outside a factory in Chatsworth when she was a baby.

Image supplied by Fikile Cele

Although Cele didn't make it through to the Miss SA top 30, she says she was grateful for the opportunity to inspire and motivate others.

She doesn't know her teenaged mom's exact circumstances, but it's possible her being very ill as a baby could have influenced this decision.

Her biological mother did find and visit her, before her death when Cele was about five years old.

I do know that I was really, really sick... I was crippled from my waist downwards on the right hand side of my body... I have a plastic stomach... Fikile Cele

That process of healing was a long process. My adoptive mother stayed with me the entire time. Fikile Cele

When she looked at me in the box she called me her angel. The name stuck and everybody thought my name was Angel. Fikile Cele

I started building up all these walls around me. I started to be a naughty, rebellious child because I had all of these questions... but over time you heal. Fikile Cele

When I sent out my post on social media platforms, the first comments just threw me off... It did bother me for about half a day but I then realised that I'd been through this before, in school, when I went out into the working world... Fikile Cele

Cele says she did study isiZulu at school, but didn't do very well.

She's come to learn that time itself does not heal says Cele - it's what you you do with the time that heals the wounds.

That is why she entered Miss South Africa in 2021.

I decided to take up my power and stand firm and go to the Miss South Africa platform and use my story... I wanted people to look at me and say 'because of Fikile I didn't give up'. Fikile Cele

There came a time when the truth did actually set me free and I used my truth to inspire others. Fikile Cele

Her message is that people should feel they are "enough".

It doesn't matter where you come from or the circumstances in which you were placed. Just bloom there, blossom there... You never know how that certain situation will be of benefit to you in the future or push you in the direction that God wants you to go... Fikile Cele

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview