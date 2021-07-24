Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Local
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM
by Paula Luckhoff

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.
Image: Yazan Rihan on Pixabay

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King catches up on Tokyo 2021 Olympics action with Eyewitness News sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

The opening ceremony was beautiful, but it still has that disconnect...

Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

And then, of course, there were those controversial outfits for TeamSA.

RELATED: Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

People were having a go at them. I didn't find it hugely problematic... They looked uniform, which is the most important thing, but a lot of people raising questions over whether or not they could have done a little bit better...

Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

Overnight, the South African judo and rowing teams were in action Teixeira reports.

It was disappointment for Geronay [Michaela] Whitebooi who was dumped out of the competition... in the round of 32 after she lost her opening affair.

Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

The pairs in the rowing section finished bottom of their heat and now have the opportunity of making it to the final as they go through the repechage section.

Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

Flying the flag high for South Africa is Nicholas Dlamini in road cycling, who was part of the lead peleton on Saturday morning says Teixeira.

Also in action on Saturday are SA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to Teixeira's update




24 July 2021 11:12 AM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Local

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac

23 July 2021 4:16 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng

23 July 2021 3:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos

23 July 2021 11:58 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'

23 July 2021 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

23 July 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried'

23 July 2021 11:12 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

18 July 2021 10:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and doubles finals at Wimbledon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour

14 July 2021 7:47 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ntshavheni: Govt still believes cyberattack at Transnet unrelated to unrest

24 July 2021 3:30 PM

Zikalala: KZN state of disaster on the cards, food security a concern

24 July 2021 2:28 PM

SABC saddened by death of veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa

24 July 2021 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA