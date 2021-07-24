TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday





Image: Yazan Rihan on Pixabay

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King catches up on Tokyo 2021 Olympics action with Eyewitness News sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

The opening ceremony was beautiful, but it still has that disconnect... Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

And then, of course, there were those controversial outfits for TeamSA.

People were having a go at them. I didn't find it hugely problematic... They looked uniform, which is the most important thing, but a lot of people raising questions over whether or not they could have done a little bit better... Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

Overnight, the South African judo and rowing teams were in action Teixeira reports.

It was disappointment for Geronay [Michaela] Whitebooi who was dumped out of the competition... in the round of 32 after she lost her opening affair. Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

The pairs in the rowing section finished bottom of their heat and now have the opportunity of making it to the final as they go through the repechage section. Anthony Teixeira, Sports reporter - Eyewitness News

Flying the flag high for South Africa is Nicholas Dlamini in road cycling, who was part of the lead peleton on Saturday morning says Teixeira.

Also in action on Saturday are SA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams.

