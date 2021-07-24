[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match





Screengrab from Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza on YouTube ahead of Springboks vs British and Irish Lions first test

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir have released a rousing rendition of Shosholoza ahead of the Springboks' first test against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

"We are right behind captain Siyamthanda Kolisi and his team of Springbok warriors as they take on the Lions"

The Springboks play the British and Irish Lions on Saturday in their first competitive test since beating England in the 2019 World Cup final.

The Boks and the Lions will play all three tests at Cape Town Stadium without spectators.

The first test kicks off on Saturday at 6 PM.