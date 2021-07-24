At least 19 low temp records broken in 24 hours - SA Weather Service
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says at least 19 low-temperature records were broken in 24 hours, following icy conditions across the country.
A succession of cold fronts had been forecast for the parts of the country this week.
This saw temperatures in some areas reach below freezing on Thursday night, which has been dubbed the coldest night in the country this year.
Parts of South Africa were covered in snow and icicles this week following bitterly cold conditions.
The weather service said several records were broken for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country, including in Kroonstad in the Free State which recorded minus 8 degrees. Kimberley in the Northern Cape recorded the coldest recent minimum temperature at -9.9 degrees.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme said after the sub-zero temperatures in some areas, residents can look forward to some improvements.
“The temperatures are still expected to be cold as well as cool over the lowveld, and also more cool conditions along the west coast. But, the remainder of the country is still cold. The minimums are expected to be very low, but the temperatures are improving on Monday.”
Some weather warnings remained in place.
📢A total of 19 new records smashed over the last 24 hours. Many of these records are minimum temperatures. pic.twitter.com/H4E99Drt2o— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2021
