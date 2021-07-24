Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Local
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Gangs
Amazon
Cape Flats
Rocklands
Sara-Jayne King
coloured identity
weekend breakfast
stereotypes
Cape Flats gangs
Naeem Mallick
No-Go Zones
Amazon documentary

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

- Amazon's 'No-Go Zones' documentary series depicts Rocklands in Mitchells Plain as a crime-ridden hell-hole

- Rocklands resident and activist Naeem Mallick has teamed up with friends to produce his own documentary challenging stereotypes of so-called coloured people

"A deadly no-go zone... Ruled by the Ugly Americans... Even the police fear for their lives..."

That's the description of Rocklands, Mitchells Plain in an episode of Amazon's documentary series No-Go Zones: The World's Toughest Places.

Activist and filmmaker Naeem Mallick has lived in Rocklands all his life and is on a mission to change the perception of so-called coloured areas and their communities.

Image supplied by activist Naeem Mallick

In conversation with Sara-Jayne King, Mallick says he experienced the Amazon production as "a liver punch".

Together with friends Brandon Collins and Rudi Cube he has produced his own doccie to challenge current stereotypes.

Perception is reality and we believe what we are shown... and anything that emanates from a belief or a belief system is powerful and dangerous simultaneously.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

It's like Paul Adams being called faeces. It was more than just a so-called nickname, it was an attempt to destabilise the belief he had in himself!

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

RELATED: Calls for accountability after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

I just wanted to change the narrative; inform, uplift, whatever it takes to get out of this psychological hamster wheel we've inherited... Those prostitutes [for example] are not even from our area. They're from Goodwood side.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

Mallick acknowledges that Rocklands is a dangerous place (a far cry from Clifton!), but points out this does not define it.

What I can tell you is there are more good people than bad people. However, the bad actions outweigh the good people's intentions or actions.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

RELATED: 'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink

Movies that become popular that feature coloured characters tend to show them negatively, comments Mallick.

And this does not help the affected communities in any way.

Mallick cites _Fiela se Kind _as one positive example, as it tells the story of someone overcoming adversity.

I think [the group] Die Antwoord has a big role in this because they are encouraging it, for their own clout.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

"There are good people who come from these places, God-fearing people. There are lawyers, doctors, you name it! They are not being highlighted."

Mallick describes what he wants people to take away from his documentary as "knowledge of self".

It gives you confidence to move forward. That is gold, because most of our youth don't know themselves.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

I don't know who my great-great-grandfather is - somewhere along the line the link was broken.

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

We should know why places are named as they are and how we ended up in this situation... We didn't choose to be here, we were put here!

Naeem Mallick, Activist

I just want to educate and uplift and tell so-called coloured people: Anything is possible and believe in yourself a bit more!

Naeem Mallick, Activist and filmmaker

Watch the doccie below (and scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview)




24 July 2021 2:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Gangs
Amazon
Cape Flats
Rocklands
Sara-Jayne King
coloured identity
weekend breakfast
stereotypes
Cape Flats gangs
Naeem Mallick
No-Go Zones
Amazon documentary

More from Local

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac

23 July 2021 4:16 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng

23 July 2021 3:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos

23 July 2021 11:58 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'

23 July 2021 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'

22 July 2021 3:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

22 July 2021 2:20 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims

22 July 2021 12:59 PM

Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

22 July 2021 7:04 AM

NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling

23 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions

22 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ntshavheni: Govt still believes cyberattack at Transnet unrelated to unrest

24 July 2021 3:30 PM

Zikalala: KZN state of disaster on the cards, food security a concern

24 July 2021 2:28 PM

SABC saddened by death of veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa

24 July 2021 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA