Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world. 25 July 2021 8:33 AM
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Local
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI

25 July 2021 10:04 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
NSRI
Drowning
Accidental death

Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children.
  • 1,500 people drown in South Africa every year and NSRI believes this is preventable
  • 30% of drownings are children under the age of 14
  • 70% are males and NSRI's Andrew Ingram argues risk-taking behaviour and alcohol abuse is a major factor
Copyright: mikekiev/123rf

Did you know that drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in South Africa after road accidents, asks presenter Sara-Jayne King?

Alarmingly, drowning is also among the 10 leading causes of death of children and young people in every region of the world, with children aged under 5 years disproportionately at risk.

Sunday 25 July marks the first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day aimed at focusing the world’s attention on drownings and putting the spotlight on these preventable tragedies.

The NSRI has a number of programs in place to fight the issue of drownings in South Africa and Sar-Jayne chats to NSRI Drowning Prevention Manager Andrew Ingram to find out more.

Every year in South Africa, approximately 1,500 drown and about 450 or 30% are children under the age of 14.

Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

Drowning is preventable. None of those people should drown. It is education, understanding dangers, risk-taking behaviour with males forming 70% of those that drown, and alcohol.

Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

He says swimming pools present a real danger as many people do not have child-safe pool covers needed for both hildren and visitors.

The major problem South Africa has is drownings in inland rivers and dams. These account for 95% of our drownings with about 5% on the coast.

Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI



25 July 2021 10:04 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
NSRI
Drowning
Accidental death

More from Local

Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally

25 July 2021 8:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least 19 low temp records broken in 24 hours - SA Weather Service

24 July 2021 12:16 PM

The weather service said several records were broken for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country, including in Kroonstad in the Free State which recorded minus 8 degrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday, says Ntshavheni

23 July 2021 6:20 PM

It’s been just under two weeks ago since the president announced further lockdown measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus infections largely fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac

23 July 2021 4:16 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng

23 July 2021 3:14 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally

25 July 2021 8:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling

23 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday, says Ntshavheni

Local

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

EWN Highlights

KZN to focus on restoring economy in 3-month recovery plan after riots

25 July 2021 1:50 PM

Industries hardest hit by lockdown curbs hope Ramaphosa will heed their pleas

25 July 2021 1:30 PM

WC may have passed COVID 3rd wave peak last weekend, says ad-hoc committee

25 July 2021 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA