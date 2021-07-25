Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI





1,500 people drown in South Africa every year and NSRI believes this is preventable

30% of drownings are children under the age of 14

70% are males and NSRI's Andrew Ingram argues risk-taking behaviour and alcohol abuse is a major factor

Did you know that drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in South Africa after road accidents, asks presenter Sara-Jayne King?

Alarmingly, drowning is also among the 10 leading causes of death of children and young people in every region of the world, with children aged under 5 years disproportionately at risk.

Sunday 25 July marks the first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day aimed at focusing the world’s attention on drownings and putting the spotlight on these preventable tragedies.

The NSRI has a number of programs in place to fight the issue of drownings in South Africa and Sar-Jayne chats to NSRI Drowning Prevention Manager Andrew Ingram to find out more.

Every year in South Africa, approximately 1,500 drown and about 450 or 30% are children under the age of 14. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

Drowning is preventable. None of those people should drown. It is education, understanding dangers, risk-taking behaviour with males forming 70% of those that drown, and alcohol. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

He says swimming pools present a real danger as many people do not have child-safe pool covers needed for both hildren and visitors.