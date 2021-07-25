One week left to submit your application to speak at Tedx Cape Town
If you are someone who has a passion for a particular topic, or an issue that you feel the world needs to hear about why not get in your application for TedxCapeTown, suggests presenter Sara-Jayne King.
Maybe you've got a thought-provoking #IdeaWorthSpreading? If so, 2021 could be the year you give a talk on that topic on the #TEDxCapeTown stage.
Speaker applications and nominations are still open for the next Tedx Cape Town event happening later this year and there's just a week left to get your applications in.
Curator for TEDx Cape Town, Ronell Swartbooi, explains the application process.
