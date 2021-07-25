Streaming issues? Report here
One week left to submit your application to speak at Tedx Cape Town Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDx Cape Town Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world. 25 July 2021 8:33 AM
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3 The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure. 25 July 2021 8:53 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa response to pandemic, move to level 3 (25 July) The President will address the nation on risk adjustment levels for the country. 25 July 2021 7:52 PM
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
One week left to submit your application to speak at Tedx Cape Town

25 July 2021 2:37 PM
by Barbara Friedman
TEDx
TedxCapeTown

Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDx Cape Town Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers.

If you are someone who has a passion for a particular topic, or an issue that you feel the world needs to hear about why not get in your application for TedxCapeTown, suggests presenter Sara-Jayne King.

Maybe you've got a thought-provoking #IdeaWorthSpreading? If so, 2021 could be the year you give a talk on that topic on the #TEDxCapeTown stage.

Speaker applications and nominations are still open for the next Tedx Cape Town event happening later this year and there's just a week left to get your applications in.

Curator for TEDx Cape Town, Ronell Swartbooi, explains the application process.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
