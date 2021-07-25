Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally
- St Cyprian's matric pupil created an Instagram account Words To Help You heal to inspire fellow teens during these difficult times
- Talyia also produced inspiring hoodies with slogans dedicated to those who have helped her
Being a teenage is not easy at the best of times, and during the past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic it has been even harder.
Taylia De Freitas, a matric learner at St Cyprian’s was unsettled during the national lockdown last year with the lack of social interaction and support of close friends.
She had no idea that her love for design would develop into a movement for mental and emotional health that would inspire many around the world.
The feeling that myself and the people around me have gotten most is that nothing is ever as it seems. People can seem ok on the outside but internally are really not doing ok.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
Talyia says it has first them to be more sensitive about the things they were saying and doing.
It made us more aware of how our actions were affecting not only ourselves but for other people as well.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
Before we went into isolation and the whole pandemic started, I was very much using my friends and social interaction as a coping mechanism and a distraction from everything else that was really going on in my life. I was always busy.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
She says Covid isolation stripped that all away from her.
I was forced to look internally and appreciate friendships and relationships a lot more.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
Fortunately, Talyia was able to ask for help and sought the assistance of a therapist.
I think asking for help is the most difficult thing. For a long time, I had seen my vulnerability as a weakness and then I realised my perspective was wrong and it was harming me a lot.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
She came to understand that vulnerability is a strength.
I sought professional help and it was the best thing I ever did.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
She speaks about being bullied growing up and how isolated that made her feel.
You question yourself and your self-worth.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
The bullying, her parents' divorce, and other issues built up over the years, she explains.
But her journalling and insights led to her creating an Instagram page to share some of her own feelings and journal entries.
She started her page called Words To Help You Fly in February and intended it to help others.
Words To Help You Fly started so that I could be the person my younger self needed to hear but never did. So it was very much for her.Taylia De Freitas, Matric learner - St Cyprian's
Now she has created a line of hoodies with slogans dedicated to people in her life who helped her.
More from Local
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI
Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children.Read More
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats
An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.Read More
At least 19 low temp records broken in 24 hours - SA Weather Service
The weather service said several records were broken for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country, including in Kroonstad in the Free State which recorded minus 8 degrees.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match
SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.Read More
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday
Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.Read More
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing
Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday, says Ntshavheni
It’s been just under two weeks ago since the president announced further lockdown measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus infections largely fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI
Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children.Read More
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats
An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.Read More
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing
Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist
Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.Read More
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk
Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.Read More
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.Read More