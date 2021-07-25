Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
- South African actor Kim Engelbrecht became well-known for her role of Lolly in Isidingo some years ago
- Engelbrecht has starred in movies such as A Boy Called Twist and series international television such as Dominion
- She stars in the new M-Net crime series Reyka which debuts on Sunday 25 July at 8pm
Kim started out in the acting industry as a young child.
In terms of my experience in the industry, when you are young it is just a sense of play and wonderment and being whimsical and entertaining and more about putting on a show and a concert.Kim Engelbrecht, Actor
She says as one gets older, you do so many auditions that the sense of rejection is not really an issue.
There are hundreds of auditions and usually a few callbacks, she says.
Your role as an actor is really just a professional auditioner and it is often just a numbers game.Kim Engelbrecht, Actor
It's just the nature of the beast and you begin to enjoy the process of auditioning.Kim Engelbrecht, Actor
Her role in Reyka as a criminal profiler is a complex one she says.
She is a criminal profiler with a very difficult past.Kim Engelbrecht, Actor
It’s Reyka Day ♥️ TONIGHT at 8pm !! Episode 1 on @MNet @dstv pic.twitter.com/FDgmVnG6SA— 🧚♀️Kim E (@kimengelbrecht) July 25, 2021
𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑻 this Tweet to receive a reminder to join the #ReykaSA Watch Party with @kimengelbrecht and @Thando_Thabethe for the first episode of Reyka on Sunday 25 July at 20:00 on #MNet101 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hudWRIyEKa— M-Net (@MNet) July 21, 2021
Source : https://www.instagram.com/kimengelbrecht/
