Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka





South African actor Kim Engelbrecht became well-known for her role of Lolly in Isidingo some years ago

Engelbrecht has starred in movies such as A Boy Called Twist and series international television such as Dominion

She stars in the new M-Net crime series Reyka which debuts on Sunday 25 July at 8pm

Kim started out in the acting industry as a young child.

In terms of my experience in the industry, when you are young it is just a sense of play and wonderment and being whimsical and entertaining and more about putting on a show and a concert. Kim Engelbrecht, Actor

She says as one gets older, you do so many auditions that the sense of rejection is not really an issue.

There are hundreds of auditions and usually a few callbacks, she says.

Your role as an actor is really just a professional auditioner and it is often just a numbers game. Kim Engelbrecht, Actor

It's just the nature of the beast and you begin to enjoy the process of auditioning. Kim Engelbrecht, Actor

Her role in Reyka as a criminal profiler is a complex one she says.

She is a criminal profiler with a very difficult past. Kim Engelbrecht, Actor