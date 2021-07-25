[WATCH] President Ramaphosa response to pandemic, move to level 3 (25 July)
We have largely passed the peak of the third wave.President Cyril Ramaphosa
There are however differences between provinces.
The measures put in place have been effective in reducing infections, he says, with a 20% drop from the previous week.
The average number of daily new infections over the last week was around 12,000 new cases a day, which represents a 20% drop from the previous week.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The more transmissible Delta variant is driving the spread.
The country to move from adjusted alert level 4 from adjusted alert level 3.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The curfew is to remain in place but moves from 10 pm to 4am.
Interprovincial travel for leisure to resume.
Non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres may be opened. These establishments will, however, need to close by 9 pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Gatherings will be at 50 indoors and 100 outdoors - and where venues are too small only 50% of capacity may be used. Gatherings include religious services, political events and social gatherings.
Alcohol sales from liquor outlets will resume from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday.
Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Social relief grants of R350 to unemployed persons will be reinstated until March 2022.
To support those who have no means of supporting themselves, we are reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.President Cyril Ramaphosa
