Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:10
Penny Heyns on Schoenmaker and Corbett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Penny Heyns
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum). 29 July 2021 11:40 AM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kenya
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
SSMEs
Absa Bank Kenya
Enterprise Supply Development
ESD
Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa
Enterprise Supply Chain Development
ESCD

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

Business Banking Director of Absa Bank Kenya Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes Africa is still an open playing field and there is plenty of room to include SMEs.

She is passionate about affording those who are traditionally at the bottom end of society with opportunities, mentoring, and training to enter the small and medium-sized enterprises space.

In Kenya, the wealth divide, as in many countries, is very unequal but Wasunna-Ochwa sees an opportunity to reduce the gap.

Wasunna-Ochwa says the Enterprise Supply Chain Development (ESCD) is one of the key mechanisms used to make this happen.

If you are able to empower the bottom-end, how much more would we be able to get. Being on the bottom end does not mean they are not hardworking. They just have not had the opportunities or been invested in, especially where financing is required.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Wasunna-Ochwa says this is where a programme like ESCD comes into play.

We enable the lower end to be able to start seeing the opportunities and then grow in a structured and solid way to better be able to contribute to the economy.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

She believes strongly that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

To confirm this, we have spent a lot of time over the past five years as a bank, trying to see how we can uplift the SMEs.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

It is not always financing that they are looking for, but the opportunities in the market. They are looking for networking opportunities for them to take advantage of what they already have. Finance usually comes third or fourth place down the line.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Given the right opportunities, correct support, and mentoring, those in this space would thrive, she says.

The arrival of Covid-19 has not helped the intensity of challenges, she adds, and therefore coaching and mentoring at the start of an SME's journey is essential.

New SME businesses often do not survive beyond their first year

You have to have a few things in place in order to sustain a business beyond the first year.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

One of the issues she says she always includes in coaching and mentoring new businesses is the importance of your name. Typically, people start a business and name it after themselves.

Surely you can't allow it to collapse in the first year, because what are you saying to future generations, your children, and your children's children? You would want to hand it over.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

This has triggered useful conversations and learnings on how to make a business more sustainable and the challenges to that, she explains.

This has led to people doing their homework as well as being passionate about it.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Enterprise Supply Chain Development (ESCD) arose from Absa Bank Kenya flagging that many big corporate use well-established traditional business partners in their supply chain.

It is the bank's effort to support the new small businesses by having these large corporations include SMEs in their supply chain.

We say please, train them, support them, sub-contract them, handhold them, because therein lies an opportunity for us as a bank to support them because we know the anchor contract belongs to you and you will support them accordingly.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

This anchor contract enables these small businesses to learn and grow and secure contracts elsewhere she adds.

She strongly believes small businesses learning from large traditional players is a method that works and does not pose a threat to the big corporates.

Having a more diversified array of companies including stable SMEs helps grow the economy, she adds.

It actually gives the corporates a chance to expand to other regions.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

The African continent is still an open playing field

Wasunna-Ochwa agrees this more proactive approach of going out and finding potential new SMEs to support is very different from the old-school traditional banking of the past.

It is very different. In the past banks would wait for clients to come to them and even dictate how they dressed when they came to the bank, in today's environment there is far more competition for financing.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

The thing that is really different today is that we are not expecting that the client always has the information. We go and provide them with the information so that they can be more bankable, and that means we have to step out from our traditional role of sitting in our offices and find partners who have access to SMEs.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.


This article first appeared on 702 : Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs




29 July 2021 10:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kenya
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
SSMEs
Absa Bank Kenya
Enterprise Supply Development
ESD
Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa
Enterprise Supply Chain Development
ESCD

More from Absa Insights 2021

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

Opinion Politics

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

Local Lifestyle

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

29 July 2021 12:58 PM

WC health system operating at 110% critical care as COVID cases spike, says dept

29 July 2021 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA