Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One week left to submit your application to speak at Tedx Cape Town Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDx Cape Town Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world. 25 July 2021 8:33 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3 The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure. 25 July 2021 8:53 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa response to pandemic, move to level 3 (25 July) The President will address the nation on risk adjustment levels for the country. 25 July 2021 7:52 PM
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3

25 July 2021 8:53 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Alert level 3

The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure.

President Ramaphosa says since his last address to the nation 14 days ago, "we have been fighting a battle on two fronts – the first against the deadly coronavirus, the second against the actions of those who have sought to create instability and chaos."

We have largely passed the peak of the third wave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

There remain however different infection levels between provinces.

The measures put in place have been effective in reducing infections, he says, with a 20% drop from the previous week.

The average number of daily new infections over the last week was around 12,000 new cases a day, which represents a 20% drop from the previous week.

The more transmissible Delta variant is driving the spread.

The country to move from adjusted alert level 4 from adjusted alert level 3.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The curfew is to remain in place but shifts to 10 pm to 4 am.

Interprovincial travel for leisure to resume.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres may be opened. These establishments will, however, need to close by 9 pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Gatherings will be at 50 indoors and 100 outdoors - and where venues are too small only 50% of capacity may be used. Gatherings include religious services, political events, and social gatherings.

They must also ensure that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place and are adhered to.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

It is important to remember that it is a criminal offence if the number of people on these premises exceeds the maximum number of customers or employees allowed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Alcohol sales from liquor outlets will resume from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

As a result of our negotiations with pharmaceutical companies and various developed economic governments, our country and our continent has been able to secure vaccines and is able to manufacture vaccines on our continent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Covid social Relief of Distress grants of R350 for unemployed persons will be reinstated until March 2022.

To support those who have no means of supporting themselves, we are reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

In addition to the food relief being provided by the Department of Social Development, government is contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund to assist with the immediate needs of affected communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa



25 July 2021 8:53 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Alert level 3

More from Politics

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa response to pandemic, move to level 3 (25 July)

25 July 2021 7:52 PM

The President will address the nation on risk adjustment levels for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'

22 July 2021 3:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

22 July 2021 2:20 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims

22 July 2021 12:59 PM

Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3

Politics

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

25 July 2021 8:21 PM

LIVE BLOG: R350 grants to return until March 2022 - Ramaphosa

25 July 2021 8:16 PM

WCED: We are ready to welcome pupils, staff back to school on Monday

25 July 2021 6:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA