President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3





President Ramaphosa says since his last address to the nation 14 days ago, "we have been fighting a battle on two fronts – the first against the deadly coronavirus, the second against the actions of those who have sought to create instability and chaos."

We have largely passed the peak of the third wave. President Cyril Ramaphosa

There remain however different infection levels between provinces.

The measures put in place have been effective in reducing infections, he says, with a 20% drop from the previous week.

The average number of daily new infections over the last week was around 12,000 new cases a day, which represents a 20% drop from the previous week.

The more transmissible Delta variant is driving the spread.

The country to move from adjusted alert level 4 from adjusted alert level 3. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The curfew is to remain in place but shifts to 10 pm to 4 am.

Interprovincial travel for leisure to resume.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres may be opened. These establishments will, however, need to close by 9 pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Gatherings will be at 50 indoors and 100 outdoors - and where venues are too small only 50% of capacity may be used. Gatherings include religious services, political events, and social gatherings.

They must also ensure that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place and are adhered to. President Cyril Ramaphosa

It is important to remember that it is a criminal offence if the number of people on these premises exceeds the maximum number of customers or employees allowed. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Alcohol sales from liquor outlets will resume from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm. President Cyril Ramaphosa

As a result of our negotiations with pharmaceutical companies and various developed economic governments, our country and our continent has been able to secure vaccines and is able to manufacture vaccines on our continent. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Covid social Relief of Distress grants of R350 for unemployed persons will be reinstated until March 2022.

To support those who have no means of supporting themselves, we are reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022. President Cyril Ramaphosa

In addition to the food relief being provided by the Department of Social Development, government is contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund to assist with the immediate needs of affected communities. President Cyril Ramaphosa