W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school





Western Cape learners return to school on Monday

Over 80% of the teachers and staff have received vaccinations

WC Education MEC says parents who are still concerned may home school children

Image: © erika8213 /123rf.com

As learners return to school on Monday morning, Shafer says there is a sense of comfort that so many teachers and staff have been vaccinated.

We have had 47,531 education staff altogether who have been vaccinated with the J&J in the Western Cape as part of the sector rollout. Debbie Schafer, MEC Education - Western Cape

In addition, there were staff members who were vaccinated with Pfizer in the age-based rollout she notes.

Schafer says the vaccination rollout was open to both public and independent sector staff.

We were allocated 55,200 vaccines and of that, we used 84%. Debbie Schafer, MEC Education - Western Cape

She estimates about 80% of the sector has been vaccinated.

Procedures at schools have neither been relaxed nor tightened.

We have the same procedures in place but appeal to schools that masks are worn and good ventilation is in place. Debbie Schafer, MEC Education - Western Cape

We really want to get as many learners back to school as possible but of course, we have to be careful. Parents do still have the option put in place during the pandemic to keep their children at home if they are really concerned. Debbie Schafer, MEC Education - Western Cape

Contact sport is still suspended but non-contact sport, training, and intra-school matches are still allowed. Debbie Schafer, MEC Education - Western Cape

Arts and culture-related activities are allowed except for choirs.