KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect
JOHANNESBURG - Bought a KOO or Hugo's canned vegetable product manufactured in the first week of May 2021 and still have it? The manufacturer, Tiger Brands, is recalling it.
The company on Monday announced that it was recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an "extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier".
The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. Tiger Brands identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes.
The recall affects an estimate of about 20 million cans.
The defect affects popular products such as baked beans, spaghetti and sweetcorn.
"No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) and made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers," Tiger Brands said.
Here's a list of all the affected products (click full screen to enlarge and zoom in):
Tiger Brands recall by Primedia Broadcasting
You can check if your products are part of the recall by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters "MAN".
WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE AFFECTED
Tiger Brands advises consumers to go to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet to return the products for a refund.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect
More from Local
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18
Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.Read More
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four
Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.Read More
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing
Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.Read More
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town
Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.Read More
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.Read More
Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.Read More
W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.Read More
More from Business
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO
He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday.Read More
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?
Mandy Wiener interviews Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu.Read More
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.Read More
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA
Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.Read More