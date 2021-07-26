Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area





Golden Arrow has added a new route to assist commuters in the affected area at the request of W Cape Transport MEC

FILE: Golden Arrow bus. Picture: Golden Arrow Bus Services/Facebook.

On Monday morning some commuters are once again going to find alternate transport following the closure of certain routes by the province's Transport MEC following a deadlock in negotiations between rival taxi groups.

MEC Daylin Mitchell closed the Bellville - Paarl route following months of shootings and fatalities.

But Golden Arrow has stepped in.

We are running at 100% of our capacity - that is about 1,100 busses. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

She says the company has introduced a service into the affected area at the request of the Transport MEC in the province.

We have added a 20-minute bus service there this morning and at the peak and we will be monitoring that to see what the demand is. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

We have undertaken to run our buses until all passengers are cleared at all points. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

We are running full steam ahead. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

She says Golden Arrow has made the safety of drivers and passengers a non-negotiable in discussions with MEC Mitchell.

The MEC and the Premier have been very helpful and understanding. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

Security issues for the bus service are an ongoing concern that needs to be addressed, she adds.