Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area
- Golden Arrow has added a new route to assist commuters in the affected area at the request of W Cape Transport MEC
On Monday morning some commuters are once again going to find alternate transport following the closure of certain routes by the province's Transport MEC following a deadlock in negotiations between rival taxi groups.
MEC Daylin Mitchell closed the Bellville - Paarl route following months of shootings and fatalities.
But Golden Arrow has stepped in.
We are running at 100% of our capacity - that is about 1,100 busses.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
She says the company has introduced a service into the affected area at the request of the Transport MEC in the province.
We have added a 20-minute bus service there this morning and at the peak and we will be monitoring that to see what the demand is.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
We have undertaken to run our buses until all passengers are cleared at all points.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
We are running full steam ahead.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
She says Golden Arrow has made the safety of drivers and passengers a non-negotiable in discussions with MEC Mitchell.
The MEC and the Premier have been very helpful and understanding.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
Security issues for the bus service are an ongoing concern that needs to be addressed, she adds.
Security needs to be constant not just when things are looking bad. Law enforcement and police need to be involved not just when there is a visible crisis.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
Source : Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services
More from Local
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18
Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.Read More
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four
Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.Read More
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing
Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.Read More
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town
Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.Read More
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.Read More
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect
Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.Read More
W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.Read More
More from Politics
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing
Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.Read More
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town
Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.Read More
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide
Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.Read More
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.Read More
W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.Read More
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3
The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure.Read More