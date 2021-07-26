TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
- The four young South African designers are proud of their Olympic outfits for TeamSA
- Social media were very divided about the outfits on Friday when the team walked out at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics opening ceremony
The group of young designers Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane, and Sipho Lushaba has made waves after the TeamSA outfits were revealed on Friday at the opening ceremony of the #2020Tokyo Olympics.
The team was donned in khaki shorts, and veldskoen with shirts covered in a leopard and protea print.
Lester chats to one of the TeamSA outfit designers Sipho Lushaba about the strong views expressed on social media.
RELATED: Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'
Maybe people did not know what was behind our inspiration and how it came about.Sipho Lushaba, Designer
Lushaba describes the inspiration for the design.
The inspiration came about after we were briefed about what they wanted and what they would love to wear. So from there, we made a print of our own which was inspired by the Mandela print.Sipho Lushaba, Designer
We took elements of the Mandela shirt which is the Mandela print and we came up with the Big Five and took one of the big five animals, the leopard, and incorporated that with the print and incorporated the Protea in the print.Sipho Lushaba, Designer
Source : Photo courtesy of TeamSA
