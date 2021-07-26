TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Opinion: This is the moment to rebuild South Africa from the bottom up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay Naidoo - Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985. 26 July 2021 3:24 PM
View all Local
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events. 26 July 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 d... 26 July 2021 9:22 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
designers
TeamSA

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.
  • The four young South African designers are proud of their Olympic outfits for TeamSA
  • Social media were very divided about the outfits on Friday when the team walked out at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics opening ceremony
Photo courtesy of TeamSA

The group of young designers Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane, and Sipho Lushaba has made waves after the TeamSA outfits were revealed on Friday at the opening ceremony of the #2020Tokyo Olympics.

The team was donned in khaki shorts, and veldskoen with shirts covered in a leopard and protea print.

Lester chats to one of the TeamSA outfit designers Sipho Lushaba about the strong views expressed on social media.

RELATED: Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

Maybe people did not know what was behind our inspiration and how it came about.

Sipho Lushaba, Designer

Lushaba describes the inspiration for the design.

The inspiration came about after we were briefed about what they wanted and what they would love to wear. So from there, we made a print of our own which was inspired by the Mandela print.

Sipho Lushaba, Designer

We took elements of the Mandela shirt which is the Mandela print and we came up with the Big Five and took one of the big five animals, the leopard, and incorporated that with the print and incorporated the Protea in the print.

Sipho Lushaba, Designer



26 July 2021 11:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
designers
TeamSA

More from Local

Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18

26 July 2021 4:53 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four

26 July 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

26 July 2021 9:22 AM

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school

26 July 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown

25 July 2021 2:37 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

21 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis

21 July 2021 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

23 July 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried'

23 July 2021 11:12 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

18 July 2021 10:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and doubles finals at Wimbledon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour

14 July 2021 7:47 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide

26 July 2021 12:17 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school

26 July 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3

25 July 2021 8:53 PM

The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa response to pandemic, move to level 3 (25 July)

25 July 2021 7:52 PM

The President will address the nation on risk adjustment levels for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown

25 July 2021 2:37 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

25 July 2021 1:46 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI

25 July 2021 10:04 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally

25 July 2021 8:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats

24 July 2021 2:12 PM

An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

Local Politics

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

Local Politics

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 July 2021 5:23 PM

Police shut Al Jazeera TV's Tunis office

26 July 2021 5:10 PM

Release of J&J jabs from SA plant hailed as major boost for Africa

26 July 2021 5:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA