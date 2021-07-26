Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide
Lester speaks to Neliswa Nkonyeni MEC for Community Safety and Liaison at KwaZulu-Natal Government followed by a leading violence monitor in the province Mary de Haas about what they believe took place and how to make sense of events.
A Peace Committe comprising of leaders from communities that are at the centre of the racial tensions in and around the Phoenix area must work closely with police to bring back peace and stability in the area.Neliswa Nkonyeni, MEC for Community Safety and Liaison - KwaZulu-Natal
As the days of looting and civil unrest unfolded it was reported that community forums were forming groups to protect residents against those looting and burning shops and malls in the province.
However, it has been reported that at least 20 people were allegedly killed by the groups in Phoenix who resorted to vigilante activities.
This fuelled racial tensions and many analysts argue that social media was fomenting a false narrative to fuel these flames.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured residents of the townships surrounding Phoenix that the killers will be arrested.
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
