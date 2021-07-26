Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town





Ongoing taxi-related violence resulted in MEC for Transport in the Western Cape Daylin Mitchell closing the taxi route in the most affected area, the Paarl-Bellville route from Monday for a period of two months.

There has been no resolution regarding the taxi violence in the ongoing meetings between government and the taxi associations over routes.

I joined the control centre at 5am this morning to ensure that we had a global view of what is happening on the roads and at the taxi ranks and as we speak there have been no reports of incidents of taxi-related violence. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Police, provincial law enforcement, traffic agencies, and the SANDF are deployed. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Golden Arrow Bus Company is running at full capacity and added a new service to the affected area on the request of Mitchell.

How is law enforcement ensuring the safety of both bus drivers and commuters, asks Mandy?

Law enforcement has been deployed at all the hotspot areas so obviously, it has been a collaborative government approach in order to ensure that we keep the commuter safe at all times. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape