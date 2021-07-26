Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing





Public transport disruption and taxi violence caused fewer people to be tested for Covid in the week of 12 to 16 July

There was consequently increased testing the following week of 19 to 23 July to make up for and subsequent laboratory backlog

The result is that delayed results show that cases of Covid-19 are still increasing in the Western Cape

© ocskaymark/123rf.com

There was a drop in testing in that week of 12 to 16 July. We ad fewer people presenting to be tested. That was almost exclusively due to the fact that public transport was disrupted and due to the taxi violence. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

As a result of fewer tests being done overall, there were fewer positive tests done as well.

In the past week of 19 to 23 July, we actually had an increase in testing. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

On Monday 19 July almost 11,000 people were tested in the Western Cape he notes, and on the Tuesday a further 9000 people.

That was probably the highest number we have had during this peak - and included delayed people coming in Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

The delays to come in and be tested due to the transport situation resulted in these larger numbers this past week and subsequent backlogs in the laboratories he explains.

Test results therefore only began coming through late last week.