Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?





There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove from his Cabinet a number of ineffectual ministers

South Africa invests vast resources in its intelligence services – yet these failed spectacularly

The security cluster is in a fair bit of trouble… Will it [reshuffle] make a difference? … John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

A major shakeup of South Africa’s security cluster may be imminent, according to recent reports, following its failure to predict the recent unrest and looting that led to the loss of hundreds of lives and R50 billion in damage to property and infrastructure.

Last week, analysts and political parties called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of incompetent ministers in his Cabinet.

What impact would this have on the performance of those ministries?

John Maytham interviewed Hennie van Vuuren, director of Open Secrets, a non-profit organisation investigating economic crime and human rights abuses (scroll up to listen).

There’s a certain urgency… The level of squabbling… over whether this is an insurrection or an insurgency… a massive breach of security and a fundamental failure among all the country’s intelligence services… We invest vast resources in intelligence and policing… Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

You have large structures employing thousands of people… with multibillion-rand budgets… But they were not monitoring the chatter… by supporters of Jacob Zuma, his family, and other criminal elites around them… Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

The President should be hauling these men [Police Commissioner and Police Minister] before him… Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets