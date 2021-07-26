Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Opinion: This is the moment to rebuild South Africa from the bottom up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay Naidoo - Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985. 26 July 2021 3:24 PM
View all Local
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events. 26 July 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 d... 26 July 2021 9:22 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18

26 July 2021 4:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Dagga
The Western Cape Education Department
Bronagh Hammond
Paul-Michael Keichel
Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.
  • Western Cape Education Department has amended it's substance abuse policy to prohibit anyone, regardless of age from possessing or consuming dagga on school premises
  • In 2018 the Constitutional Court decriminalised the private use and possession of cannabis by an adult
© martinak/123rf.com

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court decriminalised the use and possession of dagga in private use by an adult, effectively allowing an adult to cultivate, possess and consume cannabis in a private space.

But how does the change in the legal status of cannabis, impact the possible use of the drug on school premises?

What does it mean for an 18 year old still at school? Would they legally be allowed to smoke a joint at break time, and do schools still have the right to restrict this in terms of its substance abuse policy?

Are schools allowed to impose punishment for something that the law would see as legal?

Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law' says it's not a crime for an adult or a child to be in possession of cannabis.

There was a judgment, the applications being the centre for child law. It said that you cannot afford children lesser rights than you do to adults. You can't be dragging children through the criminal justice system for their use, possession or cultivation of cannabis, because that would be misaligned with harms reduction strategies. Although the Constitutional Court limited it to adults, it's also no longer a crime for a child to use, possess or consume cannabis.

Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindler's attorneys

Since the ConCourt's 2018 cannabis ruling, the WCED has noted an increase in instances at schools were learners were consuming dagga.

In 2021, 201 learners were tested for cannabis use, with 134 learners returning positive tests.

The department also received 50 expulsion recommendations for cannabis related offences, of which 13 have been expelled.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says under no circumstances can a learner or adult bring cannabis on to the school premises.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they've amended their policy to make it clear that nobody, regardless of age is allowed to bring any drugs onto school grounds, including dagga.

A school is not a private space. It's regarded as a public facility. The general public has access and use of school facilities for a variety of reasons. There are minors at a school, and adults who may be non-consenting. We believe it's a public space, therefor the search and seizure guidelines we have in place in terms of a learner bringing cannabis into school still applies.

Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

The question still remains regarding the testing of those that are above the age of eighteen. Should they be excluded for the testing of cannabis? A person over the age of eighteen could've smokes something over the weekend in a private capacity. We are looking at possible legislative interventions to warrant the broaden of the scope of that regulation specifically.

Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

An eighteen year old for instance can drink alcohol, but can they drink it on school premises? No. If we test them, we can immediately see that they're under the influence. It's obviously destructive the the classroom environment. When it comes to cannabis it is more of a tricky situation.

Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

Learners and parents when engaging with the school, are going to subscribe to that school's code of conduct, so if the school decides that you're not allowed to have cannabis on the school premises, I think that's completely legitimate, because how else are you going to ensure that your school isn't becoming a place where cannabis changes hands or is consumed. It all comes down to a matter of policing.

Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindler's attorneys

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




26 July 2021 4:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Dagga
The Western Cape Education Department
Bronagh Hammond
Paul-Michael Keichel
Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

More from Local

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four

26 July 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

26 July 2021 9:22 AM

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school

26 July 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown

25 July 2021 2:37 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

Local Politics

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

Local Politics

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 July 2021 5:23 PM

Police shut Al Jazeera TV's Tunis office

26 July 2021 5:10 PM

Release of J&J jabs from SA plant hailed as major boost for Africa

26 July 2021 5:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA