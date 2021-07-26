Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production
-
Tiger Brands is recalling 20 million cans of KOO, Hugo’s, and Helderberg products manufactured between 1 May 2021 and 5 May 2021
-
The recall is worth R650 million
-
A defective side seam is causing some cans to leak
Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s, and Helderberg canned vegetable products manufactured between 1 May 2021 and 5 May 2021.
The reason for the recall is a defective side seam that may cause cans to leak.
The recall affects 20 million cans of products such as baked beans, spaghetti, and sweetcorn.
The recall is worth R650 million.
You can check if the cans you bought are part of the recall by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can.
The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters "MAN".
You can get a refund at your nearest supermarket.
"No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range,” said Tiger Brands.
“Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands.
"Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands (scroll up to listen).
It’s probably a tiny number of cans… We’ve had no consumer complaints…Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
We will probably find a way to destroy the product… It would be a terrible thing to destroy food that is 99.9% safe… but we have to do the right thing by our consumers.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
Our engagement [with can supplier] has been non-legalistic…Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
