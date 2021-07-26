Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape





Aspen Pharmacare announced it will release the first batch of locally manufactured J&J Cavid-19 vaccines from its Gqeberha plant

Western Cape Health says its allocation will be split among vaccination sites in both rural and urban settings

People will still not be able to choose which vaccine they'd prefer between the J&J and Pfizer jab

On Monday, Aspen Pharmacare announced it will release the first batch of about a million J&J Covid-19 vaccines from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country is scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson within the next three months.

This supply pipeline, he said, means that there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year.

The single jab J&J vaccine is usually administered in rural areas, while the double dose Pfizer jab is mostly available in urban areas.

Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete says the latest batch of locally produced vaccines will be split among health facilities in both urban and rural areas.

We normally get around between ten and twelve percent of the allocation, so it would be safe to assume that we'd be getting around 140 000. Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

We've got 33 000 that we're getting this week, and that is already designed to go points where we can give once off vaccinations, both metro and rural. Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

For instance in the metro, if you go to a SASSA point. You see them, you register them, you give them the once off jab and you don't have to get them back into the system. In rural areas it's much easier if you go out to a farm, and you give vaccinations to people you don't have to go back in six weeks time. We have applicability for J&J in the metro setting as well as in the rural setting. Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says from Augusts, the supply of vaccines should become better, by adding the J&J vaccines into the same stream.

Due to the delay of the J&J vaccine, the Pfizer jab was disproportionately used across the department's platform, which saw more people given the double dose.

Cloete says once the supply stabilises, both the Pfizer and J&J jab will be available at most vaccination sites.

We want to get our systems geared over the month of August, so that by September we have quite good understanding of what the supply looks like when the registration and vaccinations opens for 18 to 35 year olds. Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says at the moment, people will not be given a choice as to what vaccine they'd prefer.

Initially we'd say to people, it's not a choice, it's what's available. And if there's specific indications it has to be referred to by an expert advisory committee. But probably, in logistic terms, I would imagine that the situation would arise over the next couple of months, where eventually choice will be given. Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

