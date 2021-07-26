Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Hot Hack - Rooibos Tea to help Olympic Team SA taste victory?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Bolstering an inclusive tourism industry critical for survival
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Waldo Adams - Executive Director at Economic Development Solutions
Today at 05:10
Is the call for a cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 05:46
Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 06:10
Metrorail service update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Stellenbosch University Law Clinic given permission to pursue class action lawsuit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan van der Merwe - Senior Attorney at Stellenbosch University Law Clinic
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Understanding NFT's
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Aspen produces first batch of J&J vaccine on the continent, for the continent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stavros Nicolaou - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:20
SPCA removes pitbull branded evil by community after vicious attack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Understanding food safety when it comes to canned products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shane Rimmell - Microbiologist and Director at Food Consulting Services
Today at 08:21
Examining the current state of policing in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Today at 09:22
Hunt for Manenberg's Cat Serial Killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Real Allan Perrins
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
We we can travel with our vaccine certificates
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mariette Du Toit - General Manager at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:30
‘Coloured’ men are more than a violent stereotype: PhD study
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Peters
Today at 11:05
Track and Trace the learners who have dropped out now that schools are reopened.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health. 26 July 2021 5:50 PM
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events. 26 July 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 26 July 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape

26 July 2021 5:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Pfizer
#WesternCape
Dr Keith Cloete
Gqeberha
J&J vaccine

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.
  • Aspen Pharmacare announced it will release the first batch of locally manufactured J&J Cavid-19 vaccines from its Gqeberha plant
  • Western Cape Health says its allocation will be split among vaccination sites in both rural and urban settings
  • People will still not be able to choose which vaccine they'd prefer between the J&J and Pfizer jab
Image: © rfranca/ 123rf.com

On Monday, Aspen Pharmacare announced it will release the first batch of about a million J&J Covid-19 vaccines from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country is scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson within the next three months.

This supply pipeline, he said, means that there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year.

The single jab J&J vaccine is usually administered in rural areas, while the double dose Pfizer jab is mostly available in urban areas.

Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete says the latest batch of locally produced vaccines will be split among health facilities in both urban and rural areas.

We normally get around between ten and twelve percent of the allocation, so it would be safe to assume that we'd be getting around 140 000.

Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

We've got 33 000 that we're getting this week, and that is already designed to go points where we can give once off vaccinations, both metro and rural.

Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

For instance in the metro, if you go to a SASSA point. You see them, you register them, you give them the once off jab and you don't have to get them back into the system. In rural areas it's much easier if you go out to a farm, and you give vaccinations to people you don't have to go back in six weeks time. We have applicability for J&J in the metro setting as well as in the rural setting.

Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says from Augusts, the supply of vaccines should become better, by adding the J&J vaccines into the same stream.

Due to the delay of the J&J vaccine, the Pfizer jab was disproportionately used across the department's platform, which saw more people given the double dose.

Cloete says once the supply stabilises, both the Pfizer and J&J jab will be available at most vaccination sites.

We want to get our systems geared over the month of August, so that by September we have quite good understanding of what the supply looks like when the registration and vaccinations opens for 18 to 35 year olds.

Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Cloete says at the moment, people will not be given a choice as to what vaccine they'd prefer.

Initially we'd say to people, it's not a choice, it's what's available. And if there's specific indications it has to be referred to by an expert advisory committee. But probably, in logistic terms, I would imagine that the situation would arise over the next couple of months, where eventually choice will be given.

Dr. Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




More from Local

Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18

26 July 2021 4:53 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four

26 July 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

26 July 2021 9:22 AM

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school

26 July 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

Business

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees

Business

EWN Highlights

US Paralympians, Olympians to be paid same prize money per medal

26 July 2021 8:50 PM

NCC to test all Tiger Brands defective canned products once removed from shelves

26 July 2021 7:37 PM

Case involving 10 suspects arrested for deadly Phoenix unrest postponed

26 July 2021 7:32 PM

