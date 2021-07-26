Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?
-
The liquor industry received a three-month postponement of excise payments worth R7.5 billion
-
It may help the sector stabilise
The government has given the long-suffering alcohol industry a R7.5 billion tax postponement.
The fourth prohibition against the sale of alcohol came to an end on Monday.
The industry will now get a three-month break in excise payments – does it mean anything?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica (scroll up to listen).
This is giving something back, but not very much… help to the sector to stabilise things.Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
Tax collections haven’t been too bad…Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
We’re very highly taxed… across the board… economic growth drives the numbers… We need to grow the pie…Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
