Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Hot Hack - Rooibos Tea to help Olympic Team SA taste victory?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Bolstering an inclusive tourism industry critical for survival
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Waldo Adams - Executive Director at Economic Development Solutions
Today at 05:10
Is the call for a cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 05:46
Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 06:10
Metrorail service update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Stellenbosch University Law Clinic given permission to pursue class action lawsuit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan van der Merwe - Senior Attorney at Stellenbosch University Law Clinic
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Understanding NFT's
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Aspen produces first batch of J&J vaccine on the continent, for the continent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stavros Nicolaou - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:20
SPCA removes pitbull branded evil by community after vicious attack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Understanding food safety when it comes to canned products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shane Rimmell - Microbiologist and Director at Food Consulting Services
Today at 08:21
Examining the current state of policing in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Today at 09:22
Hunt for Manenberg's Cat Serial Killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Real Allan Perrins
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
We we can travel with our vaccine certificates
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mariette Du Toit - General Manager at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:30
'Coloured' men are more than a violent stereotype: PhD study
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Peters
Today at 11:05
Track and Trace the learners who have dropped out now that schools are reopened.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT's Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health. 26 July 2021 5:50 PM
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events. 26 July 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 26 July 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough -
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?

26 July 2021 7:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

  • The liquor industry received a three-month postponement of excise payments worth R7.5 billion

  • It may help the sector stabilise

South Africans are the world’s ninth biggest beer drinkers. © vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

The government has given the long-suffering alcohol industry a R7.5 billion tax postponement.

The fourth prohibition against the sale of alcohol came to an end on Monday.

The industry will now get a three-month break in excise payments – does it mean anything?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica (scroll up to listen).

This is giving something back, but not very much… help to the sector to stabilise things.

Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

Tax collections haven’t been too bad…

Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

We’re very highly taxed… across the board… economic growth drives the numbers… We need to grow the pie…

Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica



More from Business

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees

26 July 2021 7:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.

Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends

26 July 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

26 July 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands.

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

26 July 2021 9:22 AM

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO

23 July 2021 2:40 PM

He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday.

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

Business

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees

Business

US Paralympians, Olympians to be paid same prize money per medal

26 July 2021 8:50 PM

NCC to test all Tiger Brands defective canned products once removed from shelves

26 July 2021 7:37 PM

Case involving 10 suspects arrested for deadly Phoenix unrest postponed

26 July 2021 7:32 PM

