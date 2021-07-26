The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Hot Hack - Rooibos Tea to help Olympic Team SA taste victory?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Bolstering an inclusive tourism industry critical for survival
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Waldo Adams - Executive Director at Economic Development Solutions
Today at 05:10
Is the call for a cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 05:46
Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 06:10
Metrorail service update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Stellenbosch University Law Clinic given permission to pursue class action lawsuit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan van der Merwe - Senior Attorney at Stellenbosch University Law Clinic
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Understanding NFT's
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Aspen produces first batch of J&J vaccine on the continent, for the continent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stavros Nicolaou - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:20
SPCA removes pitbull branded evil by community after vicious attack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Understanding food safety when it comes to canned products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shane Rimmell - Microbiologist and Director at Food Consulting Services
Today at 08:21
Examining the current state of policing in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Today at 09:22
Hunt for Manenberg's Cat Serial Killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Real Allan Perrins
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
We we can travel with our vaccine certificates
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mariette Du Toit - General Manager at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:30
‘Coloured’ men are more than a violent stereotype: PhD study
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Peters
Today at 11:05
Track and Trace the learners who have dropped out now that schools are reopened.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health. 26 July 2021 5:50 PM
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events. 26 July 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 26 July 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Early childhood development
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
ECD
Jane Evans
A Path Unexpected: A Memoir

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Jane Evans, author of “A Path Unexpected: A Memoir” (scroll up to listen).

© jovannig/123rf

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

Jane Evans is a name that has earned enormous respect in Early Childhood Development circles. The fact that ECD is an essential pillar in our country’s programme of educational reform owes much to Jane and other activists of the time – many of whom are mentioned in her book. While this is a personal memoire it is also an important record of ECD in South Africa.

Dr Tshepo Motsepe

A Path Unexpected is a well-written memoir by Jane Evans, founder, and former CEO of Ntataise Network Support Programme.

In it, Jane shares her life story, about working as a journalist in the big city before moving to the small and, in some instances, backward town of Viljoenskroon in the northern Free State along with her husband, Anthony Evans, who was a well-known and respected businessman and farmer.

It is here that she is moved to create her non-profit organisation to provide education and training for the wives and children of farm labourers during the height of apartheid.

She has had a profound influence on these families and is considered an activist for advocating early childhood development (ECD) and adult teaching in rural communities.

A Path Unexpected is a memoir about family, love, loss, finding purpose, and dedicating oneself to a life of service.

Eloquently written and told with great sensitivity and humility, this is a memoir about how one woman’s unexpected path led to family-like bonds in the unlikeliest of places, and a dream so profound that it would impact generations of young learners and the women who teach them.




26 July 2021 7:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Early childhood development
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
ECD
Jane Evans
A Path Unexpected: A Memoir

More from Business Books

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

Business

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees

Business

US Paralympians, Olympians to be paid same prize money per medal

26 July 2021 8:50 PM

NCC to test all Tiger Brands defective canned products once removed from shelves

26 July 2021 7:37 PM

Case involving 10 suspects arrested for deadly Phoenix unrest postponed

26 July 2021 7:32 PM

