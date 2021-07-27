Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Track and Trace the learners who have dropped out now that schools are reopened.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 13:15
On the couch with crossword Guru Gerda Engelbrechht
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerda Engelbrecht
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucy Breytenbach
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott. 27 July 2021 8:29 AM
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health. 26 July 2021 5:50 PM
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18 Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schi... 26 July 2021 4:53 PM
View all Local
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province. 26 July 2021 2:03 PM
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government. 26 July 2021 1:08 PM
View all Politics
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 26 July 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid

27 July 2021 8:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Metrorail

Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.
  • Metrorail was hit by a Covid-19 exposure and had over 20 key staff in self-isolation for two weeks
  • Metrorail spokesperson explains the service is up and running again
  • It has added train services in areas affected by taxi violence where routes have been closed to taxis
  • Train travel is more affordable, says Riana Scott of Metrorail

On Monday Golden Arrow Bus Service explained measures put in place to assist commuters who find themselves stranded, following the closure of certain taxi routes.

Refilwe Moloto gets an update on what commuters can expect from Metrorail following a complete shutdown of services last week due to high Covid infection rates among employees from Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Scott talks about how they are ramping up their services after a shutdown on July 16 and 17, following unprecedented numbers of Covid infections among key staff.

We are very, very grateful. it was almost two weeks without about 20 critical train operating staff members. These members were exposed to a possible Covid case and they had to self-isolate.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She says while Metrorail cleaned the facilities and disinfected them overnight and during the weekend, the staff had to self-isolate. She says thankfully there were no resulting Covid-19 infections.

We have recovered from that, and as of Monday, we were able to expand our northern service exactly to assist commuters on the northern line.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We have also increased our peaks and extended train trips in the area from 14 to 45 and these include the Malmesbury and Worcester services.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We have introduced a train shuttle service - and between Wellington and Kraaifontein we have operated 15 trips, and between Cape Town and Kraaifntein via Monte Vista, we operated 26 trips.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She says the service went well with very few cancellations.

I am glad people are coming back to rail as it is a very affordable service.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape



27 July 2021 8:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Metrorail

More from Local

Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape

26 July 2021 5:50 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18

26 July 2021 4:53 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four

26 July 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

26 July 2021 9:22 AM

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide

26 July 2021 12:17 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area

26 July 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape school staff vaccine rollout at over 80% as learners return to school

26 July 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the return to school on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 3

25 July 2021 8:53 PM

The President announces that alcohol sales will resume and interprovincial travel for leisure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid

Local Politics

Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production

Business

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

Local World Sport Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 fourth wave likely in December, say health experts

27 July 2021 9:29 AM

Health Dept confident COVID-19 vaccine programme gaining momentum

27 July 2021 9:11 AM

IFP commends law enforcement for arresting suspects linked to Phoenix murders

27 July 2021 8:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA