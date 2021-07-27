Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid





Metrorail was hit by a Covid-19 exposure and had over 20 key staff in self-isolation for two weeks

Metrorail spokesperson explains the service is up and running again

It has added train services in areas affected by taxi violence where routes have been closed to taxis

Train travel is more affordable, says Riana Scott of Metrorail

On Monday Golden Arrow Bus Service explained measures put in place to assist commuters who find themselves stranded, following the closure of certain taxi routes.

Refilwe Moloto gets an update on what commuters can expect from Metrorail following a complete shutdown of services last week due to high Covid infection rates among employees from Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Scott talks about how they are ramping up their services after a shutdown on July 16 and 17, following unprecedented numbers of Covid infections among key staff.

We are very, very grateful. it was almost two weeks without about 20 critical train operating staff members. These members were exposed to a possible Covid case and they had to self-isolate. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She says while Metrorail cleaned the facilities and disinfected them overnight and during the weekend, the staff had to self-isolate. She says thankfully there were no resulting Covid-19 infections.

We have recovered from that, and as of Monday, we were able to expand our northern service exactly to assist commuters on the northern line. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We have also increased our peaks and extended train trips in the area from 14 to 45 and these include the Malmesbury and Worcester services. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We have introduced a train shuttle service - and between Wellington and Kraaifontein we have operated 15 trips, and between Cape Town and Kraaifntein via Monte Vista, we operated 26 trips. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She says the service went well with very few cancellations.