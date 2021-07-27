'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'
- Aspen Pharmacare senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou says of the 3.8 billion vaccines distributed globally, Africa has received less than 1%
- Nicolaou says the only way to solve the problem is to have own capacity locally and distribute to Africa
Aspen Pharmacare yesterday announced the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines produced from its Gqeberha facility are ready to be distributed.
RELATED: Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
So far nearly 1.2 million imported J&J shots have been jabbed into arms in SA.
Aspen Pharmacare said it was a seminal moment in that for the first time, a batch of 1.45 million vaccine shots produced in Africa, would be made available to those on the continent completed in South Africa would be distributed to the local market.
Aspen group senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their first batch of locally produced Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are now ready for distribution.
This is a historic landmark. There has been significant inequality in the distribution of vaccines globally.Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen
For example, he says, a little over 3.8 billion Covid vaccines have been administered globally - yet Africa has been the recipient of 1% or less of those.
The only way to solve the problem, is you have to have your own capacity.Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen
The production will be exclusively for Africa.Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen
At this point, it is not our product so it is for Johnson & Johnson to determine that.Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167783651_side-view-portrait-of-young-female-doctor-vaccinating-african-american-man-in-medical-clinic-copy-sp.html?vti=mno5cj6rb0wdm65xo6-1-82
More from Local
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game
Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.Read More
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell
Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'
Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?
Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society of SA) and cat owner Faiza Jacobs.Read More
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.Read More
Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.Read More
Dagga is prohibited on school premises, even if you are over the age of 18
Pippa Hudson speaks to Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, and Paul-Michael Keichel, a partner at Schindler's attorneys who are experts in 'cannabis law'.Read More
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four
Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata who was tortured and murdered by Apartheid security forces in 1985.Read More
More from Business
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'
John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.Read More
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'
John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'
Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka of the Public Servants Association.Read More
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group
Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
More from Politics
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell
Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.Read More
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing
Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.Read More
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town
Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.Read More
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide
Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.Read More
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Golden Arrow running at 100% capacity in Cape, adds new service to affected area
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer who says it has added a route to help the affected area.Read More