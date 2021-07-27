Streaming issues? Report here
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Africa
Aspen Pharmacare
vaccines
Covid-19 vaccine production
J&J vaccines

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.
  • Aspen Pharmacare senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou says of the 3.8 billion vaccines distributed globally, Africa has received less than 1%
  • Nicolaou says the only way to solve the problem is to have own capacity locally and distribute to Africa
Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

Aspen Pharmacare yesterday announced the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines produced from its Gqeberha facility are ready to be distributed.

RELATED: Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

So far nearly 1.2 million imported J&J shots have been jabbed into arms in SA.

Aspen Pharmacare said it was a seminal moment in that for the first time, a batch of 1.45 million vaccine shots produced in Africa, would be made available to those on the continent completed in South Africa would be distributed to the local market.

Aspen group senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their first batch of locally produced Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are now ready for distribution.

This is a historic landmark. There has been significant inequality in the distribution of vaccines globally.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen

For example, he says, a little over 3.8 billion Covid vaccines have been administered globally - yet Africa has been the recipient of 1% or less of those.

The only way to solve the problem, is you have to have your own capacity.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen

The production will be exclusively for Africa.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen

At this point, it is not our product so it is for Johnson & Johnson to determine that.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou , Group Senior Executive - Aspen

































