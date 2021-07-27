Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?
-
A cat serial killer is terrorising Manenberg – at least 11 cats have been found brutalised
-
The killer’s signature is to slit the cat from head to tail, to disembowel it, and to then throw it onto a someone’s property
-
The motive of the killer remains unclear
-
Animal Welfare Society of SA is asking for information
A cat serial killer is terrifying Manenberg.
The killer struck again on Sunday night, slicing, and disembowelling three adult cats from head to tail before flinging their mutilated carcasses into the yards of homes.
Eleven cats with similar injuries have been found dead in recent weeks, according to the Animal Welfare Society of SA.
“The images of the dead cats that accompanied this morning’s report are too ghastly for words,” said the Society.
“Over the past 10 days, these revolting beings have mercilessly tortured and butchered 11 cats making this one of the largest animal killing sprees the Cape Metro has ever witnessed.”
If you know anything or know anybody who might have information, please call the Animal Welfare Society of SA on 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761- you may remain anonymous.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society of SA) about the hunt for Manenberg’s cat serial killer (scroll up to listen – skip to 11:16).
Kiewiet also spoke to Faiza Jacobs (skip to 18:54), who lost several of her cats to the killer.
Dealing with this case is giving me sleepless nights… In all my time [22 years] I have never come across such a large killing spree… We are investigating 16 suspicious deaths…Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA
The signature of the killer is to slit them from head to tail, disembowel them and then discard them onto neighbours’ properties... The community is gripped with fear… I have every confidence in the Manenberg police…Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA
It’s hugely disturbing… rumours are rife… that it’s possibly gang-related… I have my reservations. We’ve heard it may be satanic rituals; I also have reservations about that… One rumour is that the entrails and blood are fed to dogs to increase their bloodlust…Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA
We’re dealing with a deranged, evil individual with a tremendous amount of pent-up rage… I suspect it’s a member from the Manenberg community…Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA
We are doing all the legwork… but until a member of the community comes forward with something substantial, we’re at a bit of a loss… We accept anonymous calls…Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA
All three of my cats it happened to. Potato went missing in March… I never found Potato… Nobody is able to tell me anything… In June, Smoky went missing… Fatima found my cat, totally slaughtered and torn apart… My 10-month-old kitty Ash was so brutalised, they even removed her heart!Faiza Jacobs
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/cat-cat-s-eyes-blue-eyes-gray-cat-1285634/
