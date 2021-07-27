Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ursula Paulse
Gavin Coert
Today at 17:05
Government public sector wage deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 17:20
Social justice hearings in cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku
Today at 17:45
Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines' Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha. 27 July 2021 10:52 AM
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott. 27 July 2021 8:29 AM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Politics
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
View all Business
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders. 27 July 2021 10:36 AM
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'

27 July 2021 12:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nehawu
DENOSA
SADTU
POPCRU
Public sector wage deal
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Public Servants Association
public sector wages
Theto Mahlakoana
midday report
Reuben Maleka

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka of the Public Servants Association.

  • Nehawu and Popcru is looking to block the implementation of a new public sector wage deal

  • Sadtu, Denosa, and the Public Servants Association has signed the deal, which now enjoys majority support

© ruramos/123rf.com

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) - the largest public-sector union - and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have rejected a deal guaranteeing a 1.5% pay hike and monthly cash allowances of more than R1000 for a year.

Denosa and the Public Servants Association signed the agreement on Monday.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) was the first union to accept the government’s offer.

The 2021/2022 wage deal now enjoys majority support.

There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka, spokesperson for the Public Servants Association (scroll up to listen).

This was not an easy outcome… Last night, we saw the last two unions signing… tipping the scales over…

Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News

It’s not a victory for anyone… Treasury has blown the compensation ceiling… Labour has not won… It’s a compromise…

Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News

There’s no one who can claim victory… This is a temporary arrangement… The R1000 in the pocket is quite substantial… It’s a stopgap measure…

Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association



27 July 2021 12:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nehawu
DENOSA
SADTU
POPCRU
Public sector wage deal
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Public Servants Association
public sector wages
Theto Mahlakoana
midday report
Reuben Maleka

More from Business

Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'

27 July 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

27 July 2021 3:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM

Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group

27 July 2021 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees

26 July 2021 7:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?

26 July 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends

26 July 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

Local Politics

Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?

Local

Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'

Business

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away

27 July 2021 4:36 PM

WC administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

27 July 2021 3:32 PM

SA's port terminals still disrupted days after cyberattack

27 July 2021 3:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA