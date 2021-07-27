Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'
-
Nehawu and Popcru is looking to block the implementation of a new public sector wage deal
-
Sadtu, Denosa, and the Public Servants Association has signed the deal, which now enjoys majority support
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) - the largest public-sector union - and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have rejected a deal guaranteeing a 1.5% pay hike and monthly cash allowances of more than R1000 for a year.
Denosa and the Public Servants Association signed the agreement on Monday.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) was the first union to accept the government’s offer.
The 2021/2022 wage deal now enjoys majority support.
There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka, spokesperson for the Public Servants Association (scroll up to listen).
This was not an easy outcome… Last night, we saw the last two unions signing… tipping the scales over…Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News
It’s not a victory for anyone… Treasury has blown the compensation ceiling… Labour has not won… It’s a compromise…Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News
There’s no one who can claim victory… This is a temporary arrangement… The R1000 in the pocket is quite substantial… It’s a stopgap measure…Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150199841_durban-south-africa-january-6th-2019-rear-view-of-three-policemen-watching-over-inside-the-ushaka-ma.html?term=police%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=mep5zlqsvz1dmozrcb-1-35
