Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell
CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman discusses a pamphlet she has seen which presents homeless people in the Sea Point area in a dehumanised and derogatory way.
The area 54 ward councilor Nicola Jowell took to Facebook and responded to the pamphlet stating that this is no way to solve the issue of homelessness.
Jowell says Paul Jaboson an admin on the Facebook group Atlantic Seaboard Action Group which has been accused of vigilante-style tactics in the past, has come out in defence of the pamphlet and she says he is standing as the Freedom Front candidate in the area.
The pamphlet does seem to be linked to a political agenda suggests both Lester Kiewit and Nicola Jowell.
Nicola Jowell speaks to Lester about her post and the issues surrounding the pamphlet in the audio below:
Barbara Friedman describes the pamphlet and says residents of Sea Point have emailed Nicola Jowell to say the pamphlet does not reflect their views about the homeless in the area.
In her Facebook post, Jowell includes screengrabs of messages she has received from Sea Point residents expressing their shock and dismay at the pamphlet being circulated.
Some of those photos are not from the Sea Point area, some were taken in 2017.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
What I have been told is it is a number of high-profile businessmen in the area - but I do know that Paul Jacobson has come out in defence of the pamphlet and he has also advised that it will be printed in hardcopy and delivered to every home in the area.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
I do know he [Paul Jacobson] is also standing as the candidate for the Freedom Front in the area so I am assuming there is a link there if he is willing to come out and advise that.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Lester agrees that this does smack of party political politics.
Jowell acknowledges that solving the homeless issue is a complex one.
In Jowell's Facebook post (see below) she states clearly that the pamphlet is dehumanising and not the way to treat homeless people
The key thing and what we have all learned and been reminded of this week is that when we as communities pull together, as we saw in KwaZulu-Natal, we can do really powerful things, and that's what we are calling on the community on the Atlantic Seaboard to do - to pull together and help.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She believes social development and law enforcement interventions are needed and adds that the City of Cape Town has a large number of social programmes in place.
But they are not the large-scale interventions that some people want. I think they will only be happy when they see a truck arrive to load up the homeless - which is not going to happen because legally one cannot do that.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
The way to long-term success is through social development, to help people onto other alternatives, to get them into a shelter, to work with them on personal development plans so that they do not end up back on the streets.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Jowell questions the poor choices of images used in the pamphlet.
A pamphlet like this is really divisive for the community, it does dehumanise people. I believe one of the people in one of the photos has passed away.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says the images are dehumanising.
I would really like to implore the people who put this together to think about themselves or their loved ones if they fell on hard times at some point, or had a mental issue, and were caught in a dehumanising way - would they want that regurgitated year after year on social media?Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says concerns of some members of the community about solving the problem of the homeless are valid but does not support the method proposed.
This cannot be the way to solve the problem by calling for the homeless to be removed from the area. We all want a situation where the homeless are off the street in warm, safe accommodation but people also have constitutional human rights which means we cannot just go and remove people.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
