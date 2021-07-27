Streaming issues? Report here
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

  • The government has reintroduced and widened the net of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant

  • A basic income grant of R1268 will eradicate extreme poverty “in one fell swoop”

  • A wealth tax or financial transactions tax could pay for the grant

© rawpixel/123rf.com

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) has been reinstated until March 2022.

The R350 grant is now also available to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants.

The grant is administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Should the president consider increasing the amount?

Can it be made permanent?

Africa Melane interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute, about what the next steps are in realising a Basic Income Grant (scroll up to listen).

We are extremely positive! The government needs to be recognised for this extremely bold step. Not only did they reinstate the Social Relief of Distress Grant to about 6.5 million but they also listened to us when we were saying women who receive caregivers’ grants had been left out…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

This is the single largest intervention of rescue humanitarian aid globally… The government had been listening, and it acted.

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

The R350 falls well short of the food poverty line [R560 per month] … If you look at R1268… in one fell swoop, the government will eradicate poverty in South Africa…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

Injecting cash through a basic income grant… will start looking into the face of inequality, and free up idle wealth… to get out of the economic malaise we were in even prior to Covid.

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We don’t want to take from current allocations… We advocate for a wealth tax… We advocate for a financial transactions tax… We believe the PIC is overly funded…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

Our monetary policy… is old-school orthodox… We need a big, strong state…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
