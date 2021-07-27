Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward

[OPINION] Jay Naidoo: What is required of us today is all of us to pull together

27 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Former government minister, unionist, social entrepreneur, and global thought leader Jay Naidoo shares insights with John Maytham.
  • Jay Naidoo wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, someone he has known for many years, and he talks to John Maytham about his beliefs
  • We have two options says former government minister, labour leader, and now democracy activist and thought leader Jay Naidoo
  • We can either pull together and reimagine, rethink and reorganise a more inclusive democracy or muddle along and let the state fail
Jay Naidoo - Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

Jay Naidoo outlined his concerns in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he has known for many years, published in the Daily Maverick.

Naidoo talks to John about the turning point South Africa has reached.

We are literally at a crossroads.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

We have two options he says.

We can either take the path of rebuilding.

We can come out of this with greater conviction to reimagine, rethink, and reorganise how we see democracy in a way that is inclusive and that is embracing and that is based on ethical governance and ethical leadership that can deal decisively with the corruption that has characterised the last ten years particularly int he form of state capture.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

We have an opportunity to come out on the high ground and say we are committed as a government, as 60 million South Africans, as business, as labour, to create a more inclusive democracy and address the fundamental shortcomings that or there.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

The alternate path is far less productive and we will come out more divided he says.

We will then muddle along until we have a state that will fail and that will be a total disaster.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

What is required of us today is for all of us to pull together. We have this unique opportunity...let us not waste a good crisis.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

What was demonstrated in the last two weeks is that we have tens of thousands of people that stood up and said no to the violence, no to the looting, no to corruption, and not in our name - and that gave me a tremendous amount of optimism.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

He believes when South Africans' backs are to the wall they will pull themselves out of the mess.

Does the ANC have the capacity to lead a multi-pronged approach involving all levels and aspects of society to bring about this change, asks John?

This is my letter to the President, someone I have known and have a deep history with. We have been faced with this many times at the barricades and we never flinched. Why would we flinch now?

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

He notes the legitimate crisis where some two-thirds of young black South Africans with few skills are unlikely to have a job in their lifetime.

That is a legitimate issue that they are angry about, and we have to deal with that issue collectively.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

However, he continues, it must not be confused with criminal negligence that underpins state capture.

Also, we should have known that this violence would break out. They were threatening it on social media. They were race-baiting, they were provoking violence, they broke Covid protocols and we still had our security agencies missing in action.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

We have a situation now that has set us back a decade.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist

Can the ANC fix this? President Ramaohosa has to act decisively and clean up the party, says Naidoo.

South African citizens must not allow the factionalism within the ANC to be placed higher than the population, the country, and the Consitution.

This is a callout from South Africans saying, Mr President, you are capable, the majority of the country is behind you. Clean out the ANC, clean out the government.

Jay Naidoo, Democracy activist



27 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Barbara Friedman

