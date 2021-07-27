Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'





Transnet has been hit by massive cyber-attacks, forcing it to switch to manual systems and to declare force majeure

Some vessels have already bypassed Cape Town

It’s unclear what the motives behind the attacks are

© Anton Ivanov/123rf.com

Transnet’s main ports in Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura have been hit by a large cyberattack, forcing the company to declare force majeure - a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances.

The state-owned company had "experienced an act of cyber-attack, security intrusion, and sabotage, which resulted in the disruption of... normal processes and functions."

The attack that began on Thursday last week compelled Transnet to switch to manual systems for operations at container terminals.

John Maytham interviewed Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape (scroll up to listen).

The situation is dire… vessels are starting to bypass Cape Town… The manual system is slow… Terry Gale, Chairperson - Exporters Club Western Cape

We have not been able to load export boxes… for almost a week now… It affects South Africa’s credibility… This is the last thing industry can afford… Terry Gale, Chairperson - Exporters Club Western Cape