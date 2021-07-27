Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game
- Gerda Engelbrecht discusses how to compile crossword puzzles
British-born Arthur Wynne is credited as the inventor of the modern crossword puzzle, which first appeared in the jokes and puzzles supplement he managed in the Sunday newspaper, the New York World on 21 December 1913, explains Pippa Hudson.
It was initially called 'Word-Cross', but a typographical error by the printers a few weeks later saw the name changed from 'Word-Cross' to 'Cross-Word'.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
The name stuck, and more than a century later, the crossword puzzle remains one of the most popular, and possibly the oldest mobile game around.
We've all, at some point in our lives sat with a magazine or newspaper, desperately trying to figure out the answers, says Pippa, but what goes into the creation of a 'crossword' puzzle?
Pippa chats to Gerda Engelbrecht, managing editor at Media24's Lifestyle’s commercial department, and one of the creators of the crosswords in publications like Huisgenoot, YOU, TVPlus, Sarie, Weg, Tuis, Landbouweekblad.
I picked it up from my mom. My mom was a huge crossword fanatic and she still is.Gerda Engelbrecht, Managing Editor and crossword puzzle creator - Media24 Lifestyle
After Gerda became a copy editor at Media24 she started subbing other people's crosswords,
I began thinking about what actually goes into compiling one and how difficult it would be, and I ended up doing it, and it is ten years later and I am absolutely still in love with it.Gerda Engelbrecht, Managing Editor and crossword puzzle creator - Media24 Lifestyle
I think the English language has about 2 million words.Gerda Engelbrecht, Managing Editor and crossword puzzle creator - Media24 Lifestyle
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/danielvfung/danielvfung1808/danielvfung180800046/107294481-crossword-puzzle-with-pencil.jpg
