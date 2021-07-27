Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
-
A number of countries have opened up their borders to travellers from South Africa who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19
-
South Africa is struggling to attract foreign visitors to its troubled shores
The world is your oyster again – if you’re fully vaccinated.
A number of countries now accept South Africans who can show their government-issued vaccination cards.
Some countries only accept electronic vaccination cards.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate (scroll up to listen).
We have a lot more options now than earlier in the year… This week, France opened up to fully vaccinated South Africans… We have to present our vaccinations certificates to airlines… A health pass is required [in France] to attend any social gatherings, even to enter a restaurant or another attraction…Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
A lot of South Africans still prefer to travel locally…Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Iceland, Norway [allow fully vaccinated South Africans] …Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
In Thailand, you need a minimum of R100 000 in travel insurance [Covid-19 medical costs and accommodation] …Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
It’s not too difficult to get to South Africa as a traveller… our brand is tarnished… There are many more attractive destinations… We’ve lost market share… Many travellers are thinking twice about coming to South Africa… Our industry is bleeding, and destitute…Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
The Maldives is an attractive option [for South Africans] at the moment…Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate
