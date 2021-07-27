Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ursula Paulse
Gavin Coert
Today at 17:05
Government public sector wage deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 17:20
Social justice hearings in cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku
Today at 17:45
Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku
No Items to show
Latest Local
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines' Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha. 27 July 2021 10:52 AM
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott. 27 July 2021 8:29 AM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Politics
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
View all Business
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders. 27 July 2021 10:36 AM
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

27 July 2021 3:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Travel
Lester Kiewit
vaccine passport
The Morning Review
immunity passport
health passport
Mariette du Toit-Helmbold
Destinate

Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.

  • A number of countries have opened up their borders to travellers from South Africa who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • South Africa is struggling to attract foreign visitors to its troubled shores

Europe is opening its borders to fully vaccinated people. © thamkc/123rf.com

The world is your oyster again – if you’re fully vaccinated.

A number of countries now accept South Africans who can show their government-issued vaccination cards.

Some countries only accept electronic vaccination cards.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate (scroll up to listen).

We have a lot more options now than earlier in the year… This week, France opened up to fully vaccinated South Africans… We have to present our vaccinations certificates to airlines… A health pass is required [in France] to attend any social gatherings, even to enter a restaurant or another attraction…

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate

A lot of South Africans still prefer to travel locally…

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate

Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Iceland, Norway [allow fully vaccinated South Africans] …

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate

In Thailand, you need a minimum of R100 000 in travel insurance [Covid-19 medical costs and accommodation] …

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate

It’s not too difficult to get to South Africa as a traveller… our brand is tarnished… There are many more attractive destinations… We’ve lost market share… Many travellers are thinking twice about coming to South Africa… Our industry is bleeding, and destitute…

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate

The Maldives is an attractive option [for South Africans] at the moment…

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, founder - Destinate



