Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?
Government and organised labour have finally agreed to a new public sector wage deal.
All public servants will get an increase of 1.5% and at least R1,000 in monthly cash payments for a period of a year.
The majority of trade unions representing them have accepted the offer.
RELATED: Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers
RELATED: Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'
Is this a good deal for tax payers? asks Bruce Whitfield.
It could have been worse, comments Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.
Aside from being good for the budget, she says, the agreement is also a good sign in terms of the relationship between Government and National Treasury.
It's certainly an establishment of a downward trend in the public sector wage bill...Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Treasury certainly sticking to its guns, saying: We're only budgeting for a certain amount. We can't afford more and we need government to support us.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
But surely the fiscus is coming under additional pressure already now that the president has announced the extension of the R350 social relief grant?
Schoeman explains that the public servant wage increase will not come from Treasury's pocket.
That is going to contribute about an additional R18 billion... but effectively, Treasury won't be spending more money...Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
It's the departments themselves that will have to go into their budgets and try and come up with some reprioritisation to pay for that. So who knows what that does to service delivery down the line...Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
The wage bill itself shouldn't cause the Budget to spend more than what was already budgeted for... Tomorrow we will find out exactly what the full support package [for grants] costs government...Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Schoeman also discusses how an improved global economic outlook will continue to benefit South Africa.
"For the six or seven months so far this year, we have benefited extraordinarily from commodity prices and that has helped to create quite a big revenue windfall for the Budget."
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting
'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.Read More
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)
Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'
'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of YocoRead More
Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers
Public sector workers have agreed to salary increases of 1.5%.Read More
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'
John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.Read More
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'
John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'
Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka of the Public Servants Association.Read More
More from Politics
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell
Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'
Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.Read More
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid
Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.Read More
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?
John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.Read More
Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing
Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.Read More
Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town
Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.Read More
Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide
Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.Read More
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration
Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More