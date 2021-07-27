Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers
Public-sector unions and the government have signed a new wage agreement.
All public servants will get an increase of 1.5% and about R1000 in monthly cash payments.
Some unions did not back the deal.
“This time around, we have an economy that is looking bleaker by the minute and yes, we cannot pretend to the South African public that we are not aware of this,” said independent caucus leader Basil Manuel.
“That would be a serious indictment on the unions.
“We have to take that into consideration.”
The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) did not sign the deal.
It is the largest public-sector union.
There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.
For more detail, read “Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'”
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/moovstock/moovstock2004/moovstock200401410/145497272-deflating-inflatable-piggy-bank-with-flag-of-south-africa-national-financial-crisis-related-conceptu.jpg
More from Business
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting
'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.Read More
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)
Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'
'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of YocoRead More
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?
On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.Read More
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'
John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.Read More
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'
John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'
Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka of the Public Servants Association.Read More