Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers





Public-sector unions and the government have signed a new wage agreement.

All public servants will get an increase of 1.5% and about R1000 in monthly cash payments.

© moovstock/123rf.com

Some unions did not back the deal.

“This time around, we have an economy that is looking bleaker by the minute and yes, we cannot pretend to the South African public that we are not aware of this,” said independent caucus leader Basil Manuel.

“That would be a serious indictment on the unions.

“We have to take that into consideration.”

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) did not sign the deal.

It is the largest public-sector union.

There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.

