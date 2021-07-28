We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata





Cata secretary general says there are no formal talks underway currently after mediated meetings failed to find resolution between rival taxi associations

Cata SG Mandla Hermanus says three proposals have been made by Cata and Codeta

Hermanus says if agreement can be reached on one proposal it can be taken to government for review in the hope that the taxi ban will be lifted on the Paarl/Mbekweni - Bellville route

Hermanus says Cata has agreed not to interfere in alternative transport arrangements in place to assist commuters as taxis remain unavailable

On 21 July 2021, officers conducted vehicle checks, searching for firearms and ensuring that those taxis that were operating were doing so legally in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

There has still been no agreement between Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While the feuding between the taxi associations has calmed down over the past few days, talks between the associations have lessened.

Is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution? What will it take for Cate and Codeta to find each other, asks Africa Melane?

To be honest, at this point, I don't know what needs to happen for us to actually agree on something. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Hermanus refers to assistance by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the SA Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi.

There were interventions from Zwelenzima Vavi and Mr Holomisa. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Three proposals have been suggested by the taxi associations.

All it takes is for us to agree on one of those and say this is how we think we should operate going forward. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Hermanus says if that agreement on a proposal could be reached, it could then be taken to government for review.

Then there could at least be a temporary lifting of the closure of the ranks to see if that could work. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

He says Cata has offered two proposals and Codeta one proposal, hence the three proposals on the table.

One of the proposals that we made was that the route in question, even though traditionally it has always been operated by Cata, we are prepared to share that route between Cata and Codeta - but we need to operate that route from Mbekweni to Bellville. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

But the sticking point is that Codeta is adamant that the route must be operated from Paarl in town to Bellville, and the challenge for us is that when you operate the route from Paarl rather than from the township, then you are adding at least R20 to what the customer would normally pay to travel between these two places. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

This would increase passengers' travel costs and we do not agree with that. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

He says meetings have been facilitated by an independent mediator.

Those meetings failed to bring us closer to an agreement. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

No formal meetings are scheduled at this stage, he says.

At the moment we are only having informal meetings between the two organisations in the hope that once we find each other, then we can approach government with a concrete proposal. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Can the associations state that guns will be laid down and commuter lives will be safe until an agreement has been reached, asks Africa?

Yes, that is what we have agreed on when we had the meeting facilitated by Mr Vavi and Mr Holomisa, that there will be no interference with alternative arrangements people are now forced to make because of the unavailability of taxis. As a result, public transport is functioning, buses are running, and there have not been any incidents. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)