Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:41
Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 09:50
Taxi wars turn to extortion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geoffery Mamputa
Today at 10:05
The history of: SA taxis industry & taxi violence in the Cape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Ralph Spogter
Today at 11:05
First trilingual dictionary in Kaaps to be published
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Book: Michael Robotham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Robotham
Today at 17:45
Britbox launch in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neale Dennett
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus. 28 July 2021 8:46 AM
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting 'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. 27 July 2021 8:54 PM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
View all Local
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business' 'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco 27 July 2021 7:31 PM
Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers Public sector workers have agreed to salary increases of 1.5%. 27 July 2021 5:15 PM
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
View all Business
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata

28 July 2021 8:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Taxi associations
Codeta
CATA Taxi Assocaition

Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus.
  • Cata secretary general says there are no formal talks underway currently after mediated meetings failed to find resolution between rival taxi associations
  • Cata SG Mandla Hermanus says three proposals have been made by Cata and Codeta
  • Hermanus says if agreement can be reached on one proposal it can be taken to government for review in the hope that the taxi ban will be lifted on the Paarl/Mbekweni - Bellville route
  • Hermanus says Cata has agreed not to interfere in alternative transport arrangements in place to assist commuters as taxis remain unavailable
On 21 July 2021, officers conducted vehicle checks, searching for firearms and ensuring that those taxis that were operating were doing so legally in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

There has still been no agreement between Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While the feuding between the taxi associations has calmed down over the past few days, talks between the associations have lessened.

Is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution? What will it take for Cate and Codeta to find each other, asks Africa Melane?

To be honest, at this point, I don't know what needs to happen for us to actually agree on something.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Hermanus refers to assistance by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the SA Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi.

There were interventions from Zwelenzima Vavi and Mr Holomisa.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Three proposals have been suggested by the taxi associations.

All it takes is for us to agree on one of those and say this is how we think we should operate going forward.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Hermanus says if that agreement on a proposal could be reached, it could then be taken to government for review.

Then there could at least be a temporary lifting of the closure of the ranks to see if that could work.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

He says Cata has offered two proposals and Codeta one proposal, hence the three proposals on the table.

One of the proposals that we made was that the route in question, even though traditionally it has always been operated by Cata, we are prepared to share that route between Cata and Codeta - but we need to operate that route from Mbekweni to Bellville.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

But the sticking point is that Codeta is adamant that the route must be operated from Paarl in town to Bellville, and the challenge for us is that when you operate the route from Paarl rather than from the township, then you are adding at least R20 to what the customer would normally pay to travel between these two places.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

This would increase passengers' travel costs and we do not agree with that.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

He says meetings have been facilitated by an independent mediator.

Those meetings failed to bring us closer to an agreement.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

No formal meetings are scheduled at this stage, he says.

At the moment we are only having informal meetings between the two organisations in the hope that once we find each other, then we can approach government with a concrete proposal.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

Can the associations state that guns will be laid down and commuter lives will be safe until an agreement has been reached, asks Africa?

Yes, that is what we have agreed on when we had the meeting facilitated by Mr Vavi and Mr Holomisa, that there will be no interference with alternative arrangements people are now forced to make because of the unavailability of taxis. As a result, public transport is functioning, buses are running, and there have not been any incidents.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)



28 July 2021 8:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Taxi associations
Codeta
CATA Taxi Assocaition

More from Local

FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting

27 July 2021 8:54 PM

'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)

27 July 2021 8:26 PM

Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'

27 July 2021 7:31 PM

'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game

27 July 2021 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

27 July 2021 1:58 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM

Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?

27 July 2021 11:18 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society of SA) and cat owner Faiza Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid

27 July 2021 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Single jab J&J vaccines will be administered in metro and rural areas of W Cape

26 July 2021 5:50 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Keith Cloete, Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?

27 July 2021 6:56 PM

On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

27 July 2021 1:58 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid

27 July 2021 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why W Cape Covid cases are still increasing - taxi violence delayed testing

26 July 2021 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete about the Covid numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strong police, traffic and SANDF presence at Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town

26 July 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding the Phoenix killings and social media fuelling racial divide

26 July 2021 12:17 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to KZN MEC for community safety Neliswa Nkonyeni and violence monitor Mary de Haas about the events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist)

Sport

We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata

Local Politics

Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

Sport

EWN Highlights

Health professionals encourage doubtful young people to get COVID-19 jab

28 July 2021 9:44 AM

Alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu due back in court for formal bail bid

28 July 2021 9:38 AM

Gauteng and KZN seeing decline in COVID-19 cases

28 July 2021 9:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA