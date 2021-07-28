Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist)

28 July 2021 8:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Surfing
Olympic Games
Refilwe Moloto
Tokyo Olympics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Bianca Buitendag
Olympic surfing

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer.

  • Bianca Buitendag (27) has won silver in the first-ever surfing competition at an Olympic Games

  • She is retiring from competitive surfing, to focus on social work

A surfer relaxing on her board. © balinature/123rf.com

Bianca Buitendag did South Africa proud when she took silver in surfing at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The USA’s Carissa Moore became the sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist.

The finals were contested in rough, choppy seas with inconsistent waves larger than two metres.

Competing was not easy, and Buitendag surfed with an ankle injury.

Buitendag, who is only 27, is retiring from surfing to spend more time on social work.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Buitendag, who joins from Tokyo a day after making history at the global sporting showcase (scroll up to listen).

I am exhausted but excited… I’m very proud of my team, my coach, and myself…

Bianca Buitendag, Olympic surfer

I used all the opportunities that came my way in the sport, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. I’m involved at an NGO in George where we plan to build a primary school next year. We’re busy fundraising for that. It’s Life Community Services…

Bianca Buitendag, Olympic surfer

We are supposed to get out of the country in 48 hours, so I’m running a strict schedule, buying the last souvenirs, and taking in the last few hours in the Olympic village…

Bianca Buitendag, Olympic surfer



