Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Taxi wars turn to extortion
Guests
Geoffery Mamputa
The history of: SA taxis industry & taxi violence in the Cape
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Ralph Spogter
First trilingual dictionary in Kaaps to be published
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Car Talk
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Book: Michael Robotham
Guests
Michael Robotham
Britbox launch in SA
Guests
Neale Dennett
Latest Local
We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus. 28 July 2021 8:46 AM
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting 'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. 27 July 2021 8:54 PM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business' 'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco 27 July 2021 7:31 PM
Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers Public sector workers have agreed to salary increases of 1.5%. 27 July 2021 5:15 PM
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

28 July 2021 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tokyo
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
covid-19 in japan
Covid-19 in Tokyo

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Tokyo’s Covid-19 outbreak is worse now than at any time since the start of the pandemic

  • The city recorded just under 3000 new cases on Tuesday

  • The Olympic Games has no spectators, but there are 11 000 athletes and several thousands of officials moving around

© sepavo/123rf.com

Tokyo confirmed 2848 new cases on Covid-19 on Tuesday, its highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The Olympics is a major driving force behind the surge in cases, according to Kenji Shibuya, who runs the vaccine rollout in northern Japan.

Just over a quarter of Japan’s adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

They don’t have international or home fans attending… There are 11 000 athletes and several thousand officials who will be moving around…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Covid cases in Tokyo are rising faster now than at any time in the pandemic…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

They say there’s no need to consider suspending the Olympics Games, yet the fact that they’ve said that suggests that if it’s not on the table, it’s getting closer to it…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

27 July 2021 3:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

21 July 2021 3:28 PM

Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.

Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends

9 July 2021 1:52 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study

9 July 2021 1:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?

7 July 2021 11:06 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.

