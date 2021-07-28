Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases
-
Tokyo’s Covid-19 outbreak is worse now than at any time since the start of the pandemic
-
The city recorded just under 3000 new cases on Tuesday
-
The Olympic Games has no spectators, but there are 11 000 athletes and several thousands of officials moving around
Tokyo confirmed 2848 new cases on Covid-19 on Tuesday, its highest number since the start of the pandemic.
The Olympics is a major driving force behind the surge in cases, according to Kenji Shibuya, who runs the vaccine rollout in northern Japan.
Just over a quarter of Japan’s adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
They don’t have international or home fans attending… There are 11 000 athletes and several thousand officials who will be moving around…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Covid cases in Tokyo are rising faster now than at any time in the pandemic…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
They say there’s no need to consider suspending the Olympics Games, yet the fact that they’ve said that suggests that if it’s not on the table, it’s getting closer to it…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sepavo/sepavo1411/sepavo141100143/33327002-tokyo-japan-december-14-2012-pedestrians-walk-at-shibuya-crossing-the-scrambe-crosswalk-is-one-of-th.jpg
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More
Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.Read More
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town
Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.Read More
Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More