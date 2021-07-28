Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases





Tokyo’s Covid-19 outbreak is worse now than at any time since the start of the pandemic

The city recorded just under 3000 new cases on Tuesday

The Olympic Games has no spectators, but there are 11 000 athletes and several thousands of officials moving around

© sepavo/123rf.com

Tokyo confirmed 2848 new cases on Covid-19 on Tuesday, its highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The Olympics is a major driving force behind the surge in cases, according to Kenji Shibuya, who runs the vaccine rollout in northern Japan.

Just over a quarter of Japan’s adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

They don’t have international or home fans attending… There are 11 000 athletes and several thousand officials who will be moving around… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Covid cases in Tokyo are rising faster now than at any time in the pandemic… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent