Extortion is becoming a feature of the taxi industry, says anti-crime activist





The taxi industry is being accused of extorting money from cars that carry passengers

Gugulethu anti-crime activist Geoffery Mamputa is calling on the SANDF to intervene

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

There are reports that taxi violence in Gugulethu is morphing into an extortion racket.

Drivers allegedly stop cars with one or more passengers, then “fine” them as a sort of tax.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Gugulethu anti-crime activist Geoffery Mamputa (scroll up to listen).

Mamputa says the reports of extortion are true, and that there are ongoing threats against Uber drivers.

He believes the police are overwhelmed, and that the army should intervene.

It’s very difficult to say it is not the taxi industry when there’s such overwhelming evidence that they have for the past 50 years been involved in some form of extortion. For the past two years, there have been ongoing threats against e-hailing taxi drivers… We’ve seen in Cape Town… bus drivers have been shot… Geoffery Mamputa, anti-crime activist - Gugulethu

If you want to get into the industry, you pay a hefty amount to the rank manager or the association… Geoffery Mamputa, anti-crime activist - Gugulethu

There’s an incestuous relationship between Amaphela and minibus taxis drivers. Many Amaphelas… they too have been involved in extortion. But this time, Amaphelas have also been stopped from operating… Geoffery Mamputa, anti-crime activist - Gugulethu

The taxi industry… is sending messages to communities that there won’t be scholar transport, there won’t be amaphelas, there won’t be e-hailing taxis, there won’t be buses… Extortion is becoming a feature of the industry… Geoffery Mamputa, anti-crime activist - Gugulethu

There are allegations of police being involved… The number of police in Gugulethu is miniscule compared to the number of taxi drivers… Geoffery Mamputa, anti-crime activist - Gugulethu