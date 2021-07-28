Vavi on taxi meeting: 'We are convinced both sides want peace'





Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and UDM's Bantu Holomisa met with Cata and Codeta over the past weekend in an attempt to broker peace

Vavi says he believes both sides want peace and have agreed to cease the hostilities

He says the taxi industry needs to move towards a professional and regulated industry that receives government subsidies in the same way as the bus industry

Zwelinzima Vavi Image: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The deadly conflict over the past weeks between taxi associations Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) centres around the use of the B97 minibus taxi route that runs between Bellville and Mbekweni, Paarl.

24 people have died and some 30 injured. Buses and taxis have been destroyed.

On the weekend, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, and United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa attempted to broker peace between the associations.

Since Monday there have been no taxi-related incidents reported South African Police Services.

Vavi outlines the meetings over the weekend.

He says they met with the associations separately first, and then with both Cata and Codeta together.

By 10 o'clock we were quite convinced that both sides want peace, so we continued the discussion on Monday. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

There is a letter of agreement that has been handed to the Western Cape Transport Department for review.

Vavi says the letter has been divided into three parts.

The first is what needs to be done immediately, the second is short-term, and the third is long-term solutions. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

All parties have agreed the violence must end.

The immediate issue that has to happen, that everybody has agreed to, is the cessation of hostilities immediately. Stop shooting and let the guns go silent. No one must lose their life anymore and no passenger of a bus must be a target, no bus driver must be shot at, no ordinary members of communities must live in fear. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

Both sides agreed to that very enthusiastically and were very keen that that should be the case. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

Vavi says a number of elements were outlined to enforce this.

He says the first was the establishment of a task team of five aside with the key responsibility to enforce peace and develop further proposals to maintain that.

Taxis must obey the law he says.

Everyone must have taxi licences. We agreed everyone must operate within the ambit of the law. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

We have agreed that the government must pay them the TERS money as promised by the minister. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

We have agreed that we must push government to pay them the subsidy that is being paid to the bus industry so that there can be fairness for the taxis as the biggest transporter of workers. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

Vavi says the professionalisation and regulation of the taxi industry will be key.

The taxi industry has never opposed regulations but the problem is they are not being subsidised...and that is so unfair. Zwelenzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu

He acknowledges they did not address who is responsible for the deaths of 24 people and scores injured in the recent taxi-related violence.

He says the talks focused on going forward and associations being held responsible should any taxis be burnt or people killed.