Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting
-
Transnet expects ports to be back on line soon after suffering a debilitating cyber attack on Thursday (22 June)
-
South Africa’s record-breaking citrus harvest is in danger of rotting
RELATED: Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'
We expect the force majeure… will be lifted soon.Ayanda Shezi, spokesperson - Transnet
South Africa’s largest ports are in disarray after a cyberattack forced Transnet to switch to manual systems for operations at container terminals.
The state-owned company has declared force majeure - a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances.
The affected ports are Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura.
The attacks that began on Thursday (22 July) are causing untold worries for importers and exporters, with some companies looking to neighbouring countries as alternatives.
The government says the attacks appear unrelated to the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA. (scroll up to listen).
It’s a really big concern for the citrus industry… The problem is citrus that is not in containers… Most of those refrigerated storage warehouses are fully, fully, stocked and filled to the brim…Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Some citrus can last a bit longer… but certain varieties rot very quickly… If we do not resolve the issue… it’s difficult to quantify the losses…Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_77284549_durban-south-africa-april-9-2017-early-morning-close-up-of-container-ship-and-red-loading-cranes-in-.html?vti=mi2kvhtea7h5uk28p5-1-1
