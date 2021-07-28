Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting





Transnet expects ports to be back on line soon after suffering a debilitating cyber attack on Thursday (22 June)

South Africa’s record-breaking citrus harvest is in danger of rotting

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

We expect the force majeure… will be lifted soon. Ayanda Shezi, spokesperson - Transnet

South Africa’s largest ports are in disarray after a cyberattack forced Transnet to switch to manual systems for operations at container terminals.

The state-owned company has declared force majeure - a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances.

The affected ports are Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura.

The attacks that began on Thursday (22 July) are causing untold worries for importers and exporters, with some companies looking to neighbouring countries as alternatives.

The government says the attacks appear unrelated to the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA. (scroll up to listen).

It’s a really big concern for the citrus industry… The problem is citrus that is not in containers… Most of those refrigerated storage warehouses are fully, fully, stocked and filled to the brim… Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA