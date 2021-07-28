Streaming issues? Report here
United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa

28 July 2021 1:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General.

  • The first portion of the almost six million Pfizer vaccine doses will land in South Africa on Saturday

  • South Africa’s vaccine stock is almost depleted – but as stocks arrive the country could vaccinate over 300 000 people a day

The United States is donating millions of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines doses to South Africa. © angellodeco/123rf.com

A United States donation to South Africa of 5.66-million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines is making its way to the country.

The first shipment will land on Saturday, after which it will be taken for routine laboratory testing.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General (scroll up to listen).

It’s a very significant consignment… It will start to arrive in the next couple of days… They started packing today… This is a very large consignment so it may take a couple of days for the laboratory to go through all the data…

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

We run allocations to sites based on their capacity…

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

The Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also hopefully arrive in the next couple of days… We prefer to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines in communities where it's hard to come back a second time…

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

I won’t sleep until it's all here. It’s not here. We’re at the lowest amounts of doses we’ve ever had since the start. Some sites are without vaccines. The next couple of days are going to be very difficult…

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

The system is geared to deliver well over 300 000 vaccinations per day… Hopefully, within the next 10 to 15 days we’ll be vaccinating a million doses every three days…

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health



