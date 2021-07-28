Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Book: When You are Mine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Robotham
Today at 15:50
WHO call for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Catherine Egbe
Today at 16:05
WTO refusal of a vaccine rights waver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Founder at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 16:20
Cybersecurity challenges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John McLoughlin
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Celeste Pottier-Greenway
Matthew Dunn
Today at 17:05
Public sector wage deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 17:20
Situation in Tunisia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Claire Spencer
Today at 17:45
Britbox launch in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neale Dennett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

28 July 2021 2:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

  • Volkswagen-owned Chinese automaker JAC Motors has a new sub-R400 000 double-cab bakkie

  • It has a tried-and-tested 1.9-litre turbodiesel VW engine

  • It competes favourably on price with almost anything out there

JAC Motors logo. © irrmago/123rf.com

RELATED: We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Company (JAC Motors) is almost totally unknown in South Africa, but the company is a giant in the burgeoning Chinese auto industry.

JAC makes sedans, bakkies, and trucks, and is marketed in 130 countries.

The T8 double cab lineup comes in 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives.

The price includes a five-year/150 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan with 10 000 km service intervals.

Pricing:

  • T8 1.9L TDi 4×2 Lux - R384 900

  • T8 1.9L TDi 4×4 Lux - R434 900

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

JAC Motors is 50% owned by Volkswagen… the JAC T8 shares bits and pieces from VW, most notably the engine. It’s the old 1.9 turbo-diesel… A tried and tested engine… Easy to service, easy to get parts for… The key is a Volkswagen key!

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

It’s a bit grumbly. It reminds me what bakkies felt like 10 years ago… Decently kitted out…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

You can get a double-cab for R384 900… A top-spec Hilux… you’re looking at over R850 000… The Amarok V6 is touching a million rand!

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

JAC is hoping it can lure a few people away from high mileage second-hand bakkies…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
