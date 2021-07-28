[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price





Volkswagen-owned Chinese automaker JAC Motors has a new sub-R400 000 double-cab bakkie

It has a tried-and-tested 1.9-litre turbodiesel VW engine

It competes favourably on price with almost anything out there

JAC Motors logo. © irrmago/123rf.com

RELATED: We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Company (JAC Motors) is almost totally unknown in South Africa, but the company is a giant in the burgeoning Chinese auto industry.

JAC makes sedans, bakkies, and trucks, and is marketed in 130 countries.

The T8 double cab lineup comes in 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives.

The price includes a five-year/150 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan with 10 000 km service intervals.

Pricing:

T8 1.9L TDi 4×2 Lux - R384 900

T8 1.9L TDi 4×4 Lux - R434 900

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

JAC Motors is 50% owned by Volkswagen… the JAC T8 shares bits and pieces from VW, most notably the engine. It’s the old 1.9 turbo-diesel… A tried and tested engine… Easy to service, easy to get parts for… The key is a Volkswagen key! Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

It’s a bit grumbly. It reminds me what bakkies felt like 10 years ago… Decently kitted out… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

You can get a double-cab for R384 900… A top-spec Hilux… you’re looking at over R850 000… The Amarok V6 is touching a million rand! Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist