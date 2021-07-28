[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price
-
Volkswagen-owned Chinese automaker JAC Motors has a new sub-R400 000 double-cab bakkie
-
It has a tried-and-tested 1.9-litre turbodiesel VW engine
-
It competes favourably on price with almost anything out there
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Company (JAC Motors) is almost totally unknown in South Africa, but the company is a giant in the burgeoning Chinese auto industry.
JAC makes sedans, bakkies, and trucks, and is marketed in 130 countries.
The T8 double cab lineup comes in 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives.
The price includes a five-year/150 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan with 10 000 km service intervals.
Pricing:
-
T8 1.9L TDi 4×2 Lux - R384 900
-
T8 1.9L TDi 4×4 Lux - R434 900
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).
JAC Motors is 50% owned by Volkswagen… the JAC T8 shares bits and pieces from VW, most notably the engine. It’s the old 1.9 turbo-diesel… A tried and tested engine… Easy to service, easy to get parts for… The key is a Volkswagen key!Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
It’s a bit grumbly. It reminds me what bakkies felt like 10 years ago… Decently kitted out…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
You can get a double-cab for R384 900… A top-spec Hilux… you’re looking at over R850 000… The Amarok V6 is touching a million rand!Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
JAC is hoping it can lure a few people away from high mileage second-hand bakkies…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116201086_kropivnitskiy-ukraine-%C3%A2%E2%82%AC%E2%80%9C-27-september-2018-close-up-of-jac-motors-logo-on-new-car-at-motor-show-aut.html?vti=nul2a1ipxllgambe34-1-8
