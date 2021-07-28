SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart'
South Africa will spend almost a billion rand on SANDF troops in Mozambique
We should’ve done so earlier, says Heitman, and we should be sending in a more substantial force
South Africa will spend R984 million on the deployment of almost 1500 SANDF members to help Mozambique fight terrorism, confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.
The deployment of 25 000 SANDF members to parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng cost R615 million.
It ends on 12 August.
The SANDF members will be in Mozambique until 15 October.
John Maytham interviewed Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst (scroll up to listen).
It sounds a bit high, but it depends… Keeping ships on station for three months is not cheap… Add it all up, it becomes a pretty penny. There are no ways around it.Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
It’s not in our interest for any country in the neighbourhood to fall apart… In our own interest, we would like Mozambique to be stable and prosperous… We should have done this last year… Three months is not enough… It takes a lot of time. There’s no quick fix…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
We needed to go in there. I would’ve liked to see a more substantial force…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
