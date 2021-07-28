Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme
The (semi-autonomous) government of Zanzibar has launched a new tax and residency programme to encourage expats to invest in the island off Tanzania's coast.
Real estate buyers are being offered a range of investor incentives and will be able to get residency without being a citizen.
Zanzibar is also "looking for a bite of the action" after Mauritius introduced a Premium Long-Stay Visa for prospective investors says Dianna Games.
RELATED: Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Africa @ Work CEO on The Money Show.
RELATED: World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country
Zanzibar's government has been pro-active in looking at ways to develop economic opportunities, says Games.
Zanzibar is not very developed - it's not a Mauritius.... I think they are also looking for a bite of the action...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They do have a beautiful island.... It's on a direct trajectory to Asia, not far from South Africa...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They've launched a whole new tax and residency programme for foreigners wanting to live and invest on the island... and be given strategic investment status...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's good to see African governments thinking ahead about what they can do to compete and be much more on the radar for people with money.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
For more detail listen to The Money Show's Africa Business Focus (Zanzibar discussion at 7:27):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/viidrich/viidrich1611/viidrich161100023/66212072-paje-beach-zanzibar.jpg
