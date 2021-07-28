mRNA vaccines are amazing, but we are only beginning to see the potential





Let me tell you about the long and incredible series of developments that allowed a vaccine to be made available so quickly to deal with Covid-19.

DNA is a library of everything your body might need to reproduce, build and look after you. It is a recipe book of sorts. RNA is a copy of a piece of it, a single recipe to make very important substances - proteins.

For dealing with diabetes we need to add the protein insulin to allow us to function. If we could give you RNA we could create it for a short while, if we can fix the part of the DNA that no longer has the recipe we can fix the problem.

Fixing DNA is gene therapy. Lots of diseases relate to issues with DNA. It is a very promising field but only a small group of approved therapies have been devised.

For other uses, RNA can be used to produce antigens, proteins used by viruses that trigger the immune system. Once you know what the antigen protein is, you can look for the RNA code that creates it.

That idea is 50 years old and the person that we owe a lot for getting us here is Katalin Karikó. She has long believed that RNA can work better than many drugs by getting the body to create what it needed and when it was needed.

As a woman in science you may think that it was a wonderful collaborative time working with other scientists looking to find a good solution. It wasn’t, few believed, justifiably that it could work and many of the processes required to make it work were not understood, but she stuck with it and the outcome has not only been some very effective vaccines, but the prospect for some very impressive new options to treat other viral infections and in time even our own worst enemy, cancer.

Back to the start

The idea to use RNA is the easy part. The hard part is how to make it, get it into the body and get it to stay there.

Viruses are simple pieces of RNA, they have enough info for how to replicate themselves but not enough info to create the cell that can actually do it. This is where living cells come in, they can replicate themselves, but viruses hijack the cell by inserting their RNA into the cell and sending it into overdrive producing copies of itself and little else until it dies.

You can perhaps see how some might see the flaw in trying to replicate what viruses do and not think the body would do what it can to resist that. It does and for the most part does it well.

This is where the intervening developments of the last four decades come in. As the small group that agreed there may be a way to make this work grew so did the breakthroughs to work with the body while doing what a virus does.

Keeping RNA viable

The first issue, assuming building the strand of RNA is complete, is how little time it will remain that way.

If you wondered why the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are stored at such cold temperatures, this is part of the reason. RNA is a simple but long chain of chemicals, the odds of it breaking apart without the cell structures that use them will see it break up. That and if they are ever floating about the body must like some cancer cells do, the body’s defences break them up too.

So simply jabbing someone with RNA will cause inflammation and not much else. This too took a while to resolve but was overcome in 2018 using nanolipid particles, which is way more impressive sounding than tiny drops of fat.

The coating not only protects the RNA from the body for a while it actually makes it easier for it to be absorbed by cells.

Keeping the bad RNA out

Even when you can get successfully into the cell, you still run the risk of the cell seeing the RNA as bad and either not using it or destroying it.

Not only that but it triggers the immune system to rush to the area so even if some were able to get through the rest would now be doomed.

You don’t want fresh jabs every few days and you don’t want to feel like you have the flu all the time, which has more to do with how your body choses to fight the infection rather than the infection itself.

It is a counter-intuitive genius that our bodies make us feel lousy when we are sick. Sick people tend to not move around much and so limit the spread and because our bodies make us feel tired we don’t go using energy to do our daily tasks and instead let the body get on with fighting the virus which in effect means fighting its own cells that have been invaded.

You might think zombie movies are far fetched nonsense but at a cellular level it is a pretty good illustration of what is happening. Healthy cells are both trying to kill off infected human cells while risking becoming infected themselves. Too many infected cells and they overwhelm the healthy ones. By mounting counter attacks in waves and sometimes big ones we can kill the virus even if it means killing a lot of our own cells in the process.

The RNA that comes in peace and pieces

Another hurdle was solved when researchers realised that our own RNA looks a little different to viral RNA and so but modifying the introduced RNA to look more like our own the chances of it being attacked was lowered.

Having said that, the RNA is used to build an actual piece of the virus and so we do need the body's defence cells to be present in relatively large numbers as the “infected” cells produce the viral proteins. The combination of the presence of RNA, the nanolipid particles and the modified profile of the RNA trigger a reaction but not a full scale attack, so when the proteins are created they are more easily detected and the defence cells go about creating the antigens to mark the viral proteins and produce the antibodies that allow the body to store the pattern so should a real coronavirus get access the body will be ready to attack before the virus takes hold.

Vaccines don’t prevent infection, they limit the severity

There are some who think that a vaccine with 60% efficacy is much worse than one with 90%. That is not entirely true as the efficacy is the likelihood not that you will not get infected, but rather how serious the infection may be. The mRNA vaccines have a very high efficacy rate because they produce the actual protein that is the key to identifying a coronavirus, the spike protein and because our bodies produce a good volume of it and also trigger the defences to increase in the area it has been introduced the chances that you body is ready to identify quickly and dispatch the killer cells to destroy both the virus and the cells it has infected quicker means you are less likely to get a significant infection and it certainly dramatically reduces the chance of a severe infection that may require hospitalisation and could result in death.

Even so many have compromised immune systems, especially in South Africa, and so even with a vaccine the effort must be to stop it infecting people in the first place and that means isolating, mask wearing and keeping away from groups until there is so little virus in circulation we can begin to return to normal.

Many miss that point and either think if they are not in a high risk group of if they get the vaccine they can return to normal, but they could actually make it worse if they allow the spread to continue or worse allow a mutation to develop that is worse.

It takes 50 years to be an overnight success

This is already a very simplified version of what happens, given that many might not know even this allows those that are anxious or sceptical to be swayed by stories that suggest this is something that is not natural and so should be rejected.

There are even some that have tried to create connections between the companies that recently got billions of investment to fast track the development and testing of the vaccines to the laboratory that does study coronaviruses in Wuhan, China the currently epicentre of the outbreak to suggest that the timing looks too good to be true and this was a manufactured virus to cash in.

The companies involved and the people that believed and stuck to researching this have become very wealthy in the process, but it only looks plausible when you either only know a little or choose to keep it that way.

A word on conspiracies

If only those that are doubtful would consider how hard it is to conspire and get people to do their bidding. Even with a great plan the odds that everyone will stick to the master plan and not tell anyone about it is slim. Finally, how is it that there are always people that supposedly do know what is really happening and have access to all manner of open and public platforms in order to expose the conspiracy with little consequence. It is one thing to raise the possibility of a fire in a crowded theatre and to question if the safety systems should one break out are sufficient with shouting fire in a crowded theatre to see if you may have been correct. Of course the resulting injuries will not be because of a fire or a lack of fire fighting equipment, it will be because you used the trust of people and created a panic when they lacked better information to know any better.

If anyone on the internet could find out about your secret plan, it is not a secret plan anymore. More investigation is needed about the source of the outbreak, but the focus now is on dealing with the actual virus and preventing more deaths and damage to communities and economies.

This is just the beginning

A presentation from Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in 2011.

The CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel is now a billionaire but he has been working to find a way to work on genetic related diseases for years.

The company may not have shared as much with others about their work which is not the norm as it may have attracted more researchers to join them in the work to solve the challenges for using it even more. But there is also an argument that it was highly experimental and that early studies that may have offered hope to those with very serious conditions may have wanted to try it when it was not ready and may have done more harm than good.

But the huge increase in investment and research of the last two years will change the field and silence many who thought it could not work.

The potential is to create the viral markers for other diseases. As our ability to better isolate the parts of a virus we can more accurately get the body to build just those parts and to do so well enough to significantly reduce the chances of it getting it. Doing tests for antibodies ahead of expected outbreaks may allow those at risk to get a booster before the wave of infection reaches them.

We may even get to the point of lowering the susceptibility to even mild infections like colds and flu to effectively get rid of flu seasons.

For those with genetic issues, the mRNA may give more time while work continues to find safe ways to not only supply the missing recipe, but add it back into our DNA recipe book.

One encouraging study looked at coaxing dormant stem cells in the heart to reactivate and produce more heart tissue after a heart attack. Something that we know should be possible if only we could create enough of the right trigger substance to the right part of the heart. Using the healthy heart tissue to produce that substance may allow us to fully recover from such an event.

The big one is using it to fight our own worst enemy cancer. While many cancers are similar they are the product of our own cells having replicated with an error that stops them doing what they were supposed to and instead begin to work like a virus.

If we can accurately identify the unique marker that identifies our cancer cells and then create the mRNA to stimulate an immune response to attack and kill only those cells, we not only have the means to fight even relatively late stage cancer, we can do so and spare the healthy cells that are often targeted in the hope of killing more cancer than good cells.

This is still likely to be a long process but there are trials underway to test how well it is currently working.

And while we will never forget the massive toll on human life that this virus has caused, we may one day be able to balance it with the amazing vision of people like Katalin Karikó who stuck to her research even when few others would work with her let alone fund her to finally use it give humans not only the ability to get ahead of viral infection but against our own mortality, offering not just a longer life but a more productive one. And should we need to develop new abilities to survive the harsh lunar or Martian environments, it may be this work that allows us to build a version of us that can survive there.

