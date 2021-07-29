'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:20
Follow up: Cat murderer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Real Allan Perrins
Pastor Vernon Visagie - Chair at Manenberg Community Policing Forum
Today at 10:30
'Meet the instigators: The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Today at 11:05
Inside the mind of a cat killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gerhard Labuscagne - author at The Profiler Diaries (book)
Today at 14:07
Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General. 28 July 2021 1:54 PM
Extortion is becoming a feature of the taxi industry, says anti-crime activist Lester Kiewit interviews Gugulethu anti-crime activist Geoffery Mamputa. 28 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus. 28 July 2021 8:46 AM
View all Politics
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Business
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
University of Cape Town
Cabinet reshuffle
Cathy Powell
Refilwe Moloto
Public Law
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

  • The size of cabinet is not the problem per se, but rather how it works, according to Powell

  • Nevertheless, the country does not need so many portfolios

  • The President is not bound much by law when choosing his Cabinet – only by party politics

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC celebrations outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

Calls for a cabinet reshuffle are intensifying, following the failure of security cluster ministers to prevent the unrest, and looting that devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It was, according to Open Secrets, a “fundamental failure among all the country’s intelligence services” that were “not monitoring the chatter by supporters of Jacob Zuma, his family, and other criminal elites around them.”

South Africa has more ministers than most countries in the world; is this an opportunity to downsize?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town to discuss the idea (scroll up to listen).

I feel dispirited by the general inertia in South Africa’s government… We don’t hear from the people at the top… that is as much a problem as how many of them [ministers] we’ve got…

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

These guys are drawing high salaries for evidently not doing very much… It’s a form of rent-seeking to get into the President’s favour… That’s why we distrust big cabinets. But whether they’re accountable or not, I suggest, is about how they work.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

I don’t think so many portfolios are necessary… Legally, there’s no restriction on Cyril Ramaphosa when he appoints a cabinet, other than that no more than two cabinet members may not be Parliamentarians…

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

There is no labour security for ministers… In theory, he really can move with cabinet… He doesn’t have a strong grip on his party. To stay President, he needs to be elected as President by the ANC first…

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

The ANC’s political fortunes do not move enough when it does a bad job. Because of that… it only matters what the ANC thinks about the President. The ANC is not worried enough about what normal people really think…

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

We could have a ministry for apple-gathering if he wanted… He can carve up the entire country… There’s nothing in the Constitution that forces him to have a particular number… or to keep them in a job… What’s providing that pressure is not the Constitutional system, it’s party politics.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town



29 July 2021 9:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
University of Cape Town
Cabinet reshuffle
Cathy Powell
Refilwe Moloto
Public Law
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

More from Opinion

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart'

28 July 2021 3:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

28 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting

28 July 2021 12:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'

27 July 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM

Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata

28 July 2021 8:46 AM

Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?

27 July 2021 6:56 PM

On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

27 July 2021 1:58 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid

27 July 2021 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

Opinion Politics

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane to have full right of reply in inquiry into fitness to hold office

29 July 2021 9:17 AM

Retirement fund access: Treasury aims to finalise framework by end of year

29 July 2021 9:00 AM

The Broken Rainbow: Seeking refuge in scary South Africa

29 July 2021 8:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA