Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto
CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Moloto argues that Cyril Ramaphosa is an ineffective president, hamstrung by his party.
Moloto rubbished the belief that, as a businessman, he would understand the plight of the business owner.
No. That man has not built a business. He was handed one… He is not operating from the perspective of a business owner at all… it is entirely about the party.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
She slammed Ramaphosa for not using the immense power he has to appoint an effective, accountable Cabinet.
He could appoint Adrian Gore as the Minister of Health if he wanted to! But he doesn’t. Because he does not move with the sensibility of a businessperson…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
If the ANC is what is stopping the President from getting his job done, then that’s the damn thing we need to throw away.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
